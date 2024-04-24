Baskin Robbins redefines ice cream as the ultimate snack with an exciting new product portfolio in Ahmedabad

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, April 24: Baskin Robbins, India’s largest ice-cream brand, has announced the launch of its latest product range for the summer season, catering to the growing trend of snacking, with a focus on the West Indian market. In Gujarat, the brand currently operates 26 stores, significantly enhancing its presence and accessibility in the region. Looking ahead, the company is focused on adding 9 new stores in the state. It anticipates an impressive growth across Parlours as well as General Trade, Modern Trade and online platforms.

Recently the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a possible heatwave in multiple states across West India. The forecast indicated an increase in above-normal heatwave days as West India braces for intense heatwaves, with Ahmedabad expecting temperatures to soar over 40°C. As consumers seek relief from the heatwave, Baskin Robbins anticipates a surge in demand through the extended summer.

Baskin Robbins has introduced a range of exciting new products and new concepts, allowing customers to enjoy ice cream as the perfect snack at any time of day. Among these are the very indulgent multi layered Doublet Bars. These are perfect any time snacking options that are available in Choco Fudge & Raspberry Vanilla variants; the Ice Cream Funwich, that features creamy butterscotch ice cream sandwiched between Italian caramel cookies for a delightful blend of textures. Additionally, the brand has expanded its bite-sized Ice Cream Rocks range with new flavours like Caramel Biscuit and Hazelnut and introduced an all new pack. To satisfy adventurous taste buds, Baskin Robbins is bringing in new ice cream flavours such as Naughty Nutella, Ferrero Moments Mousse, and Brown Biscuit Boba. Fruit lovers will now be able to enjoy the very unique and refreshing all day mocktails called Fruitini shakes. These are crafted with real fruit and milk. For its young audience, the brand is launching Lollipop Sundaes. These combine the joy of lollipops and ice cream through six exciting variants adorned with lollipops and additional goodies.

In addition to these exciting developments and its commitment to providing innovative products and enhanced experiences, Baskin Robbins is continuing to expand relentlessly in the region. It currently operates over 940 stores across 280 cities in India and the SAARC region. With a focus on surpassing the milestone of 1000 stores in H2, the brand continues to win hearts and delight customers.

Mohit Khattar, CEO of Graviss Foods Pvt Ltd (master franchisee for Baskin Robbins in India and the region), spoke about how innovation and evolving consumer preferences has encouraged the brand to experiment. He said, “We are excited to lead the charge in revolutionizing how consumers enjoy ice cream and helping move the category towards snacking, making it the ultimate go-to treat for every moment. The West market holds immense significance for us and we are committed to catering to the preferences of West consumers. Our understanding of diverse palates ensures that our new offerings resonate with enthusiasts across age groups.”

The newly-introduced products and new flavours are now available at all Baskin Robbins parlours in Ahmedabad and the rest of Gujarat. These are also being introduced on leading E-commerce platforms as well as in leading supermarkets and grocery stores