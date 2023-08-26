Marengo CIMS Hospital, Ahmedabad announces the launch of a dedicated Liver ICU and Liver Clinic

The Liver ICU capacity is 16 beds at a time and presently two to three patients a day are being treated there

The Specialised Intensive Care ICU clinic of Liver has dialysis and ventilator facility to benefit Liver Transplant patients to meet any emergency and for a speedier recovery and reduced hospital stay

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Aug 26: Marengo CIMS Hospital announced the launch of a state-of-the-art Liver ICU & Liver Clinic with innovative ICU rooms and positive pressure environments. The Liver ICU is a testimony to the indispensability of tailored medical facilities.

It also addresses the unique challenges posed by liver-related complexities, while also catering to the complications of pre and post-transplant care. The specially equipped ICU is positioned to treat patients with gastrointestinal bleeding and provide timely endoscopic and interventional radiology procedures. It is also equipped to handle patients with end-stage liver diseases with continuous neurological assessment with routine cardio-pulmonary monitoring.

The hospital offers clinical excellence in an emergency where the patient may require a liver transplant urgently. The event was graced by Dr Punit Singla, Director – Liver Transplant, GIHPB Surgery, Marengo Asia Hospitals, and Dr Vikas Patel, Director- Institute of HPB Surgery and Liver Transplant, Marengo CIMS Hospital, Ahmedabad. Other team members encompass Hepatologist & Gastroenterologist Dr Bhavesh Thakkar, Dr Rajivkumar Bansal & Dr Nilesh Toke; Transplant Anaesthetists Dr Niren Bhavsar & Dr Harshit Bavishi.

In recent years there has been a significant rise in the increasing prevalence of diabetes, obesity, metabolic syndrome, and dyslipidemia in younger age groups. One of the outcomes of these co-morbidities is liver cirrhosis which requires meticulous monitoring and a multi-disciplinary team approach for the prevention of infection and meeting the nutritional requirements of the patient. To meet all the listed demands of a patient’s condition, the ICU and Clinic are expected to fulfill.

Dr Punit Singla, Director Liver Transplant, GIHPB Surgery, Marengo Asia Hospitals, says,” With the launch of a one-of-its-kind Liver ICU and Liver Clinic, we continue to reinforce technological excellence in India. As medical science has advanced tremendously over the last couple of decades, advanced organ-specific care is becoming the need of the hour. Both kinds of liver failure i.e. chronic and acute liver failure need specialized care by a highly skilled team, which comprises of Hepatologists/ Gastroenterologists, Liver surgeons, Intensivists, and specialized nursing care. Infections are one of the most common causes of complications in liver patients before and after transplant; infrastructure such as this reduces the chances of infection from the outside environment to almost nil. The ICU is equipped with the latest equipment and technology for early detection of complications, and reducing the response rate to such complications.”

Dr Vikas Patel, Director- Institute of HPB Surgery and Liver Transplant says, “A Liver ICU operates as a center of precision and expertise, tailored to meet the intricacies of liver transplantation. With personalized recovery plans, cutting-edge monitoring, and collaborative expertise, we redefine acute liver failure care and post-liver transplant treatment. Liver ICU is equipped with the latest equipment and technology which help for early detection of complications, and thus reduces response rate to such complications.”

Dr Keyur Parikh, Chairman, Marengo CIMS Hospital says, “Marengo CIMS Hospital has always been doing outstanding work in saving lives in every possible way. To meet the demands of enhanced treatment solutions for liver diseases, Marengo CIMS Hospital has launched a specialized Liver ICU and liver Clinic. The state-of-the-art liver ICU has isolated rooms, with positive pressure environments set amidst an aesthetic ambiance of healing.”

Gaurav Rekhi, Regional Director, West says, “Marengo CIMS Hospital has taken significant strides in emerging as a leader in the industry with initiatives across various specialties. By introducing a specialized Liver ICU and Liver Clinic, we continue to reinforce technological excellence in the healthcare ecosystem. The liver, being a vital organ with multifaceted functions, necessitates a dedicated environment that encompasses specialized monitoring, equipment, and personnel. The Liver ICU is equipped to handle patients with acute liver failure, requiring continuous neurological assessment in addition to routine cardiopulmonary monitoring.”

Medical science has been advancing by leaps and bounds over the past few decades with advanced organ-specific care increasingly becoming a need of the hour. With Hepatitis increasing in India, end-stage liver failure is an expected outcome that would require the organ to be transplanted. As the kitchen of the body, it is becoming more and more urgent that the health of the liver as an organ be uncompromised for the prevention of unwarranted diseases.