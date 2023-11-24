Securing Tomorrow: 18th Annual Security Leadership Summit Unveils a New Era in National Security Culture

BILKULONLINE

Gandhinagar, Nov 24: Rashtriya Raksha University, in collaboration with the Security Association of Gujarat (SAG), hosted the 18th Annual Security Leadership Summit of The Central Association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI), the preeminent body of security professionals in the nation. The summit is taking place in Gandhinagar on November 24-25, 2023, and is anticipated to be a significant event in the private security domain, convening security experts, professionals and thought leaders from across the globe.

The Security Leadership Summit 2023 brought together approximately 500 participants, featuring distinguished representatives from the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. The conference witnessed the unveiling of significant initiatives focused on fostering a New National Security Culture. Serving as a pivotal platform, the event aimed to facilitate collaboration and innovation in the realms of national and international security, with leaders and experts shaping the future landscape of security.

The conference had the privilege of hosting Bhupendrabhai Patel, the Chief Minister of Gujarat. The event featured keynote speakers representing a spectrum of sectors, each bringing their expertise to enrich the proceedings. The distinguished lineup included Prof. (Dr.) Bimal N. Patel, the Vice-Chancellor of Rashtriya Raksha University, Kunwar Vikram Singh, Chairman of CAPSI & APDI, Anil Pratham IPS, DGP Police Reforms, HH Maharani Radhika Raje Gaekwad of Baroda, Dr. Shamsher Singh,DG of Police (Law & Order) and Vikram Mahurkar, Vice Chairman of CAPSI. Their varied backgrounds and extensive experience were poised to contribute to a profound and insightful discourse throughout the event.

On this occasion, Gujarat CM Patel emphasized the pivotal role of peace, security, and safety as foundational elements for a nation’s progress. Acknowledging Gujarat’s status as an industrially developed and manufacturing hub, he attributed the success to the significant contribution of private security in ensuring industrial security and labour harmony.

The annual summit organized by CAPSI in Gujarat was highlighted as a timely initiative, aligning with Prime Minister Modi’s vision to transform the nation into a developed entity by 2047. Emphasizing the importance of a secure society, the Chief Minister underscored the role of the security sector in the face of emerging challenges such as cybercrime and evolving lifestyles. He commended the government’s proactive steps in addressing these challenges and noted the development motto—Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayas—as a guiding force for the collective progress witnessed over the past decade. The Chief Minister also highlighted the efforts to elevate security education, citing the launch of new courses under the Prime Minister’s guidance. Notably, the transformation of RRU (2010 to present) into a renowned institution for defense, security, and strategic studies, securing the status of national importance, was cited as a testament to the country’s advancements in the defence and security sectors.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need for all sectors to continuously upgrade themselves with the latest technologies in this era of rapid change.

Dr. Bimal N. Patel, the Vice-Chancellor of Rashtriya Raksha University, articulated that RRU stands out as one of the most innovative and significant security startups in the realm of education, aligning with the vision outlined by the Prime Minister. With a market size of 1.5 lakh crore, equivalent to $45 billion, encompassing private, industrial, and corporate security, the private security industry holds the position of the second-largest employer, following real estate.

The Vice-Chancellor emphasizes the commendable role played by the private security industry in contributing significantly to the mission of India’s development. With an employment capacity that surpasses five times the number of police personnel, the private security sector plays a crucial role in ensuring the safety and security of the populace. Dr. Patel underscored the imperative need to accord absolute importance to the growth stories emanating from the private security industry, particularly its forefront position in personal security provision.

Dr. Shamsher Singh,DG of Police (Law & Order) advocated for the establishment of a Security Guard Welfare Fund, mirroring the support provided to police and military personnel. He proposed an annual recognition program, endorsed by both CAPSI and police authorities, to honor outstanding security guards. Singh emphasized the need for a shift in societal perception, urging the public to accord security guards the respect they deserve.

The Security Leadership Summit delved into the intersection of Technology and the Insurance Industry, the challenges posed by Counterfeiting in International Markets, and strategies for Securing Corporate Assets under the New Arms Licensing Policy. Participants also engaged in discussions on Future Trends in Corporate Security, emerging business opportunities in Maritime Security for the Private Security Industry (PSI), and the establishment of standards and service delivery by CAPSI Certified Companies. This comprehensive agenda aimed to provide industry professionals and stakeholders with a profound understanding of the evolving landscape of security, making the conference a must-attend event.

.