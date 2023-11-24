Landmark edition of Adani Ahmedabad Marathon set to takeover city on Sunday

More than 20,000 participants will run across the picturesque Riverfront Sports Park

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Nov 24: Adani Ahmedabad Marathon 2023 is finally upon us and all the arrangements are in place for the city’s mega event, scheduled to take place on November 26, 2023 (Sunday).

Adani Ahmedabad Marathon, an annual run by Adani Sportsline, along with the pivotal stakeholders – Ahmedabad City Police and Health Department, on Friday, outlined all the arrangements, including medical facilities and the route at a media conference in Ahmedabad.

In its 7th edition, the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon will see more than 20,000 participants running across the new course, located at the heart of the city. The runners will start and finish at the picturesque Riverfront Sports Park, Paldi, on the Sabarmati Riverfront. The route will also pass through the iconic Atal Bridge.

Apart from the full marathon (42.195 km), the half marathon (21.097 km), the 10 km run and the 5 km run, the 7th edition will see a special wheelchair category.

Present on the occasion were Neeta Desai, Deputy Commissioner Police, Ahmedabad, Neeraj Kumar Badgujar, Additional Commissioner Police, Ahmedabad, MV Patel, Police Inspector, Riverfront Police Station, Ahmedabad, Dr Nehal Sadhu, Physician & Cardiologist, Medical in-charge for Adani Ahmedabad 2023 and Dave Cundy, Race Director.

Briefing about the arrangements, Neeta Desai, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said, “For smooth management, we have two key components – Traffic and Law and enforcement – from the police department. We are excited to be part of the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon 2023 because participating in such events is very important for health. We urge the people of Ahmedabad to turn up in large numbers and wholeheartedly take part in the city’s event.”

MV Patel, Police Inspector, Riverfront Police Station, Ahmedabad, said, “There are around a thousand police officers have been deployed for the event, and around 700 officers are deployed for traffic management for both participants and non-participating crowd for the smooth movement across the city. There are two spacious parking allotted for the participants, along with medal facilities across the route for safety purposes.

Dr Nehal Sadhu, Physician and cardiologist, Medical in-charge for Adani Ahmedabad 2023, said, “At a marathon event, this is happening for the first time that a whole medical team has been deployed at the start-finish point, where we will be able to provide the primary medical treatment to the participants. There will be on-call108 ambulances, nursing and hydration centers available, within every 1km range across the route of the marathon. We hope that there won’t be any serious medical issues, and all the participants should stay hydrated to avoid such circumstances.

Dave Cundy, Race Director, said, “I’m proud and excited to be here in Ahmedabad. This is my first year at the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon. At the moment it is a very good Indian marathon, but my role as Race Director in the coming years will be to try and lift this event to a world-class event. We have moved the event from the suburbs into the heart of the city, and this is the first important step to elevate the profile of the event.”

The second largest full marathon in India, which is also an expression of gratitude towards the Indian Armed Forces champions the #Run4OurSoldiers initiative, will see more than 2500 armed officers and hundreds of police officers taking part in the event as runners. It will be flagged off by the legendary Indian cricketer Mithali Raj, and the Gujarati superstar Malhar Thakar.