Guj CM acknowledges Private Security Industry’s proactive role in the economical development and safety

CAPSI -RRU- Home Ministry initiate efforts to upskill the private security sector by 2030

CAPSI joined hands with the Uttar Pradesh based RC Infra to construct 500 home

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Nov 25: CAPSI The Security Leadership Summit 2023 was inaugurated by

the Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendrabhai Patel in Gandhinagar on Friday.

The two-day Summit was aimed at addressing crucial issues and exploring the evolving landscape of security. Other important guests present at the event includes Gen (Dr) V.K. Singh, Hon’ble Union Minister of State, Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways and Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, Kunwar Vikram Singh, Chairman CAPSI & APDI, Prof. (Dr.) Bimal N. Patel, Vice-Chancellor, Rashtriya Raksha University, Prakash Vermora, Member of Legislative Assembly, Gujarat, Dr. Shamsher Singh (DG of Police (Law & Order)), Gujarat State, Anil Pratham IPS, DGP Police Reforms, HH HE Maharani Radhika Raje Gaekwad of Baroda, Sh. Prakash Vermora, Member of Legislative Assembly, Gujarat, Kanti Bhai Patel President Federation of Industries & Association, Gujarat and others.

At the CAPSI The Security Leadership Summit 2023, two welfare measures were announced for the

securities guards. Yatra.com joined hands with CAPSI to give concession in ticket booking for 1

crore Security Guards & their family members. Also CAPSI joined hands with the Uttar Pradesh

based RC Infra to construct 500 homes for security guards under PMAY & this will be replicated by

CAPSI in rest of India.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Patel reiterated that “World leader and successful Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has made Gujarat a role model for development by making Gujarat a peaceful and secure state. Peace, safety and security are priorities in the development journey of any state or nation. In an industrially developed state like Gujarat and renowned as an auto and manufacturing hub, private security has been playing an important role for industrial security and labour peace.”



“Prime Minister has empowered the defence and security sector of the country with indigenous

products. The Prime Minister has pledged to make India developed and self-reliant by 2047 and

hence the greatest emphasis is being laid on strengthening the defence and security sector. In the

same way that defence capacity is important for countering enemy state and anti-national

activities, the security sector is important for maintaining security in the society” Patel further said.

The CM was speaking at the 18 th annual Security Leadership Summit 2023 organized by CAPSI in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. On this occasion Gen (Dr) V.K. Singh, the Union Minister of State, Ministry of Road,

Transport and Highways and Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India said through his video

message endorsed that “The Private security industry is the largest one contributing to the Nation’s security. I wish CAPSI for holding this important summit in Gujarat. Private Security sector helping the

Government in many ways, like employment & ease in the burden of law enforcing agencies” he added.

On this occasion, Kunwar Vikram Singh, Chairman CAPSI & APDI said, “The last 18 years we

have been working in tandem with the union and State Governments and getting their support. Our

Private Security guards largest second force in the world and also second largest sector offering

employment in the country after the construction sector. Crisis bring out challenges to us to bring out

the best among us. We have in working with Ministry of Home Affairs, Rashtriya Raksha University to

planned strategy far training to the Security Guards to senior officials in our sector as well as planning

rehabilitation for Agniveers, this will be a game changer. Out of over 35,000 security agencies in

India, 6,000 are in Gujarat because of its high industrialisation.”



Prof. (Dr.) Bimal N. Patel, Vice-Chancellor, Rashtriya Raksha University reiterated that “In order to train the security Guards to become professionals, under the visionary Union Home Minister Amit Shah. RRU will import training to all security personal in the private sector by 2030. This Private Security business is worth Rs. 1.5 lakh crore as of now and growing. Hence, the force must be continuously upskilled. We ought to give due importance to them. Every person working in the Privet Security Sector must have unique licence number linked with the AADHAR, so they get recognition and authenticity.”