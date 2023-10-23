Wagh Bakri Tea Group scion Parag Desai dies after injury in mishap involving strays

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Oct 23 : The rising problem of stray cattle and dogs on urban streets has led to another tragic incident, as businessman Parag Desai, Wagh Bakri Group’s Executive Director, lost his life on October 22 due to an accident involving street dogs.

On October 15, Parag Desai, the 50-year-old executive director at Gujarat Tea Processors and Packers Limited, was reportedly attempting to fend off aggressive street dogs outside his home during a morning walk when he slipped and fell.

A security guard on duty quickly alerted his family and Parag Desai was rushed to Shelby Hospital. He was later transferred to Zydus Hospital for a surgical procedure for brain haemorrhage. Regrettably, on October 22, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

His last rites were conducted at the Thaltej crematorium on Monday morning. He is survived by his wife Vidisha and daughter Parisha.

After completing his MBA in the US at Long Island University, he returned to Ahmedabad and took a leading role in transforming the family business. Renowned as a tea connoisseur, he introduced many to the nuances of crafting the perfect tea and blends.

He oversaw sales, marketing and export departments of the Rs 1,500 crore group that was founded by his great grandfather. He expanded the brand into tea lounges and introduced new products like iced tea.

He was also active on industry platforms like the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and international organisations.

Beyond business, Desai had a charitable side, supporting organisations such as the Blind People’s Association and Jivdaya Charitable Trust, a prominent animal hospital in Ahmedabad.