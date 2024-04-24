Parimal Nathwani reveals trophy for Inaugural Gujarat Super League (GSL)

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, April 24: The Gujarat Super League (GSL) marks a significant step in franchise-based football in the state, with the unveiling of its prestigious trophy today by Rajya Sabha Member and President of the Gujarat State Football Association (GSFA), Parimal Nathwani. The event, attended by participating team owners, sponsors, and supporters, celebrated the launch of the GSL, the first franchise-based football league in Gujarat.

Nathwani highlighted the GSL as a milestone initiative by the GSFA to bolster football in Gujarat. He expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support from entrepreneurs and businessmen who embraced the idea, each naming their team. The six teams participating in the GSL tournament are: Ahmedabad Avengers (God TMT and Vivan Steel Pvt Ltd), Gandhinagar Giants (ANVI Sports), Karnavati Knights (THE ADDRESS), Saurashtra Spartans (Axita Cotton Limited & BEELINE), Surat Strikers (Loyal Equipments Limited), and Vadodara Warriors (K AND D Communication Ltd).

“Gujarat lags behind other states in football popularity,” remarked Nathwani, emphasizing the GSL’s role in enhancing the sport’s appeal. The league currently features six teams, with plans to expand to 12 over the next three to four years.

The GSL has received sponsorship from the Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited (TCGL) and the Sports Authority of Gujarat, highlighting a collective effort to elevate football in the state. The tournament, scheduled from May 1 to 12, 2024, at the EKA Arena, TransStadia in Ahmedabad, will feature matches on May 1, 2, 4, 5, 8, and 10, with the final on May 12. Football players from 10 states are participating, enriching the experience and exposure for Gujarat’s players.

The GSL winner will receive a prize of Rs. 11 lakh, while the runners-up will get Rs. 5 lakh. Additionally, the best players in eight categories will each receive Rs. 25,000 based on their performance. Players will also receive a daily allowance of Rs. 1,500-2,000 from the start of practice.

With the trophy unveiled, attention now shifts to the tournament, promising an exciting display of football prowess in Gujarat.