Apollo Hospitals Group celebrates “Care Champions” on International Nurses Day

To commemorate International Nurses Day, a celebratory luncheon and cultural performances were organised at Apollo Hospitals, Ahmedabad, acknowledging and celebrating the key role played by nurses in providing state-of-the-art healthcare services at the hospital.

Ahmedabad, May 12: Apollo Hospitals joined healthcare institutions worldwide in celebrating International Nurses Day, with activities designed not only to recognize nursing excellence but also to underscore the vital role nurses play in sustaining both global health systems and economic resilience. On a day that shines a spotlight on the dedication, skill, and compassion of its nursing workforce, units across the Apollo Hospitals network hosted a week‑long series of events culminating in a special luncheon, cultural performances, and the unveiling of an interactive installation Gratitude Wall.

The interactive Gratitude Wall, was a uniquely designed platform for colleagues, patients, and families to post handwritten notes, photographs, and drawings expressing thanks for the tireless efforts of their nursing heroes. From messages of encouragement to stories of care that went above and beyond, the wall became an enduring symbol of gratitude. Nurses paused through the day to read these heartfelt tributes, visibly moved by the outpouring of appreciation and support.

Reflecting on the significance of the International Nurses Day 2025, Sindoori Reddy, Director – Strategy, Apollo Hospitals said, “On International Nurses Day, we salute the steadfast dedication of our nurses who are a crucial pillar of the healthcare ecosystem. At Apollo Hospitals, we recognize that caring for our nurses is fundamental to building stronger health systems. Their safety and well-being is of paramount importance and ‘The Pink Book’ embodies our commitment to creating safe and supportive environments for our nursing teams. We are anchored in sustaining a future where every nurse thrives, and every patient receives exceptional care.”

Capt (Dr.) Usha Banerjee, Group Director Nursing, Apollo Hospitals added, “This year’s theme, ‘Our Nurses. Our Future. Caring for nurses strengthens economies,’ resonates deeply with our mission at Apollo Hospitals. Nurses are the heartbeat of our healthcare system, and we hold their well-being as paramount. Today, we celebrate our nurses’ invaluable contributions and reaffirm our commitment to their continuous support and development.”

Cdr Jelson Kavalakkat, CEO, Apollo Hospitals, Ahmedabad said, “At Apollo Hospitals, Ahmedabad, we are committed to delivering the highest standards of patient care, and our nurses are central to achieving this goal. They are the vital link that instils faith on faster recovery in patients through their skilled and compassionate care. We deeply value their dedication and the critical role they play in supporting both the institution and those we serve. On this International Nurses Day, we express our sincere gratitude for their unwavering commitment and care.”

The celebrations also brought into focus the well‑being initiatives available for nurses, including access to mental health support and career‑development workshops. These initiatives address the growing recognition that nurse wellness is integral to patient safety, staff retention, and overall healthcare quality.

Tomorrow’s health depends on the strength of our nurses today, and Apollo Hospitals is proud to stand alongside them in service of a healthier, happier and a more compassionate world.