Interio’s ‘summer chill’ brings style, comfort, and cool savings home

Mumbai, May 12: Understanding that every customer has unique preferences influenced by their personal style and specific requirements, Interio, one of India’s leading furniture brands under the Godrej Enterprises Group, has unveiled its latest campaign “Summer Chill Deals”.

The campaign features a series of three films that highlight Interio’s extensive collection of aesthetically designed furniture tailored to meet the needs, dynamics, lifestyle and aspirations of modern Indian families, showcasing personalized solutions for individual spaces.

Speaking about the films, Reshu Saraf, Head of Integrated Marketing & Communications, Interio said, “At Interio, we believe that home space is deeply personal. Our furniture isn’t just functional, it’s a canvas for self-expression. From modular innovations like our Upmods range, which allows for limitless customization, to our wide array of styles, colours, and materials, we enable customers to create spaces that truly reflect their individual taste. Our summer campaign brings this philosophy to life, celebrating the creativity and uniqueness of every Indian home. For over decades, our commitment to style, design, and personalization has made us a trusted part of Indian homes and a beloved brand for families across the country.”

The film showcases how Interio helps consumers turn inspiration into reality through thoughtfully designed, customizable furniture and kitchens. Whether it’s recreating looks discovered on social media, choosing from a wide range of sofa fabrics and layouts, or designing a kitchen that blends functionality with personal style, the campaign highlights Interio’s commitment to making every space uniquely yours.

The brand is offering attractive offers with up to 35% discount on their furniture collection, along with a chance to win a free Godrej AC. The campaign will be promoted across YouTube, social media platforms and print media.

Link to the English: https://youtu.be/Z-myfrA3Gng?si=kPSq-kxgNCz8Omo1

Link to the Hindi: https://youtu.be/JFzNeByUkSs?si=hPQId7hqWEY1h6VI