Weekly yoga podcast launched to promote holistic wellness

New Delhi, May 13: The Ministry of Ayush on Sunday announced the launch of its Weekly Yoga Podcast, a new digital initiative produced by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY).

The weekly podcast has been launched by Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Ayush on his social media platforms. This podcast aims to bring the timeless wisdom of yoga to every household, blending ancient practices with modern lifestyles. According to the ministry, the inaugural episode of the podcast, sets the tone for a transformative journey into the world of yoga.

The podcast series is designed to engage listeners with insightful discussions, guided practices, and expert interviews, making yoga accessible and relatable to people of all ages and backgrounds. The launch comes in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address during the 120th episode of his Mann Ki Baat programme on March 30, 2025, where he emphasised the significance of International Yoga Day and its 2025 theme: “Yoga for One Earth, One Health.” The theme underscores yoga’s role in fostering physical, mental, and environmental well-being, resonating with India’s global vision of unity and sustainability. In the first episode, listeners are welcomed into a vibrant conversation about the essence of yoga and its global impact.

The podcast highlights how yoga, once a sacred Indian tradition, has become a worldwide movement for health and harmony. It also explores the philosophical roots of this year’s theme, inspired by India’s G20 presidency and the ethos of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” — the world is one family. The episode also throws light on the special nature of this year’s Yoga Day. Being the 10th anniversary of International Day of Yoga observance to mark this observation the government has initiated activities along ten signature tracks. All of them together giving a practical interpretation of the theme ‘Yoga for One Earth One Health’ To mark a decade of International Yoga Day, the Ministry of AYUSH has also unveiled 10 Signature Events to celebrate and expand the reach of yoga.