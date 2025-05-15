Alvio Pharmaceuticals Enters Skincare Market with Launch of Uncap

New Brand Offers Science-Backed, Nature-Rooted Skincare for Modern Indian Consumers

BILKULONLINE

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, May15: Alvio Pharmaceuticals, a new-age pharmaceutical company known for marketing finished drug formulations, has officially ventured into India’s booming beauty and skincare market with the launch of its new brand Uncap. Built on the ethos of simplicity, science, and nature, Uncap aims to redefine daily skincare with transparent, high-performance solutions that are effective, affordable, and accessible.

Positioned as “Modern skincare that you can trust to deliver”, Uncap is designed to meet the needs of India’s tech-savvy, skincare-conscious Gen Z and Millennial consumers, especially those in urban and semi-urban areas. The brand debuts with 17 dermatologically tested and fragrance-free products, spanning four major skincare categories: Brightening & Whitening, Moisturizing, Anti-Aging (“Rewind”), and Anti-Acne (“Smooth”), along with an innovative line of Hydro Supplement tablets and powders.

Clean Beauty Meets Clinical Performance

Every Uncap product is formulated with clinically proven, dermatologist-tested ingredients that support long-term skin health at the cellular level. The collection features advanced components such as NMN (Nicotinamide Mononucleotide), plant stem cell extracts, ceramides, Lactobacillus, and hyaluronic acid, combined with powerful natural ingredients like Neo Fer, Gosulin Agave, and Brazilian Green Propolis.

Flagship offerings include:

Sun Guard Silicone Sunscreen Gel SPF 50 PA+++ for broad-spectrum protection including blue light

Infused Moisturizing Lotion with Ceramide Complex and Lactobacillus to calm sensitive skin and restore the barrier

Advanced Age Repair Cream, powered by NMN and plant stem cells, to reduce fine lines and promote youthful resilience

Speaking on the launch, Nilesh Dudhwewala, Managing Director at Alvio Pharmaceuticals, said, “All products are vegan, cruelty-free, fast-absorbing, non-greasy, and suitable for all skin types. The ingredients are responsibly sourced from across the globe – from Korea, Mexico, France, and Brazil to East and West Africa, China, and Japan – ensuring both efficacy and sustainability”.

Sheetal Dudhwewala, Co-owner and Professional Consultant, added:

“Uncap represents clean, minimalist beauty rooted in science. We’re committed to sustainability and ethical practices while delivering real results that today’s women can trust.”

Strategic Expansion and Distribution

Uncap’s skincare range is now available via its direct-to-consumer platform www.uncapskincare.com and through 5,000 retail stores across six Indian states – Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha. Products are priced from INR 390 onwards, making high-quality skincare accessible to a wider audience.

Avishek Khaitan, GM Sales Admin & Operations explained as he said “Uncap was created to offer science-driven skincare that seamlessly fits into everyday life. It’s a name that resonates globally, symbolizing how we uncap new possibilities each day—just as we aim to uncap the secrets to healthier skin.”

Looking ahead, Alvio Pharmaceuticals plans to expand the Uncap product line to 30 SKUs by 2026, continuing its mission to offer simplified, high-performance skincare that blends nature with modern science.

It is rightly said that “True beauty begins within — a product that nourishes your skin, your soul, and your self-worth isn’t just skincare, it’s self-care.”

(Rafat Quadri can be contacted at editorbilkul@gmail.com)

Kindly Like the links and Subscribe to our channel BILKULONLINE.Thanks.

https://youtu.be/j0b1Zx-Zuns

https://youtube.com/shorts/gIU6SxMwLYU?feature=share

https://youtube.com/shorts/5Be_-jmc3Rs?feature=share

https://youtube.com/shorts/RlySZ7pIH30?feature=share

https://youtube.com/shorts/pXvRZYXxP9c?feature=share