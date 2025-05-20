ABD Achieves Record-High EBITDA and PAT in FY25, Marking a Breakthrough Year Post-IPO

ABD delivers record-breaking FY25 performance with highest-ever EBITDA and PAT

With EBITDA soaring 81.7% to ₹451 crore and PAT reaching ₹195 crore from just ₹2 crore in FY24, Allied Blenders and Distillers also recommends 180% dividend; strong performance driven by premiumization, operational efficiency, and global expansion

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, may 20: Ahmedabad: Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited (ABD), India’s largest domestic spirits company by volume, has reported its best-ever financial results in FY25, driven by strategic initiatives and strong consumer demand.

FY25 Key Financial Highlights:

EBITDA surged 81.7% to ₹451 crore from ₹248 crore in FY24.

PAT jumped to ₹195 crore from ₹2 crore last year.

Revenue rose 6.2% to ₹3,541 crore from ₹3,334 crore in FY24.

The Board has recommended a 180% dividend, i.e., ₹3.6 per equity share.

Q4FY25 Performance Snapshot:

Third consecutive profitable quarter post-IPO (July 2024).

Revenue grew 21.4% YoY to ₹935 crore.

EBITDA more than doubled to ₹150 crore (up 141.5%).

PAT came in at ₹79 crore vs a loss of ₹2 crore in Q4FY24.

Strategic Highlights:

Premium Portfolio Growth:

8.5 million cases delivered in Q4, up 20.8% YoY.

Prestige & Above (P&A) volumes rose to 42.4% of total share.

ICONiQ White, one of the world’s fastest-growing spirit brands, grew 151% YoY with 5.7 million cases sold.

New Launches & Acquisitions:

ABD Maestro Pvt Ltd, in collaboration with Ranveer Singh, began operations in April 2025.

Expanded luxury offerings with Arthaus Blended Malt Scotch Whisky, Zoya (launched 2 new gin flavours), and Woodburns acquisition.

Backward Integration & Capex:

ENA distillery in Maharashtra now fully operational.

PET bottling and malt facility in Telangana progressing; expected to be ready by FY26.

Exports & Global Expansion:

Exports expanded to 23 countries, up from 14.

ICONiQ White launched in 5 international markets.

Zoya Gin to debut in UAE in Q1FY26.

Regulatory approvals secured for Canada and EU markets.

Governance & ESG Focus:

Partnered with CRISIL for a Governance & Value Creation (GVC) assessment to align with global best practices.

India-UK FTA Impact:

The FTA is expected to reduce import duties on bulk scotch, improving margins and accessibility of luxury products.

Recognition & Awards:

INDSPIRIT 2025: Won 5 awards including Company of the Year and accolades for Arthaus and Zoya.

Icons of Spirits 2025: Named Distiller of the Year in India.

MD Alok Gupta stated, “Our performance underscores the effectiveness of our transformation agenda focused on premiumisation, margin growth, supply chain strength, and governance. With this momentum, we are well-positioned for sustained profitable growth.”