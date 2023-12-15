Amrutanjan Healthcare strengthens its Direct-to-Consumer Strategy

The company sets foot in Gujarat with the launch of its third ‘World of Amrutanjan’ store in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Dec 15: Amrutanjan Healthcare, a trusted name in healthcare and wellness, announced the opening of its first physical store ‘World of Amrutanjan’ in Gujarat at Ahmedabad. This new store marks an exciting milestone in the company’s journey as it continues to embrace a Direct-To-Customer (D2C) strategy, ushering in a seamless, integrated shopping experience that bridges the gap between digital and physical retail.

The store in Ahmedabad will serve as an extension to the brand’s successful ‘World Of Amrutanjan’ E-commerce website and flagship store in Chennai, providing consumers with easy accessibility to a wide range of Amrutanjan products, thoughtfully curated to cater to various segments of healthcare and wellness.

Consumers in Ahmedabad will now have direct access to Amrutanjan Healthcare’s diverse product portfolio at the new store, located in a premium locality in Bodakdev district of Ahmedabad. The products include the pain management range, encompassing pain balms, sprays, roll-ons and pain patches for headaches and body pain. Additionally, the store will offer congestion management products, such as cold rubs, nasal inhalers, and cough syrups, as well as women’s hygiene products, including Comfy sanitary napkins and tampons. Furthermore, the store will feature products in the beverages segment, such as Fruitnik and Fruitnik Electro+ in a variety of flavors.

Amrutanjan’s omni-channel approach will empower consumers in Ahmedabad to purchase their preferred products online via the ‘World of Amrutanjan’ e-commerce website or in-person at the new store, according to their convenience. The company envisions further expansion with the launch of new stores in the near future, all geared towards enhancing the shopping experience for its valued customers.

S Sambhu Prasad, Chairman & Managing Director of Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd, expressed his thoughts on this significant step, saying, “We are delighted to extend the ‘World of Amrutanjan’ experience to the vibrant city of Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Our new physical store is not just a brick-and-mortar presence, but a bridge between our heritage in healthcare and the future of wellness retail. With our unique omni-channel approach, we aim to empower our customers with convenience, accessibility, and an extensive range of quality products that cater to their healthcare and wellness needs. This is a testament to our commitment to serving our customers, and we look forward to further expanding our presence to enhance their shopping experience.”

Speaking on the launch, Narayanan Ramanathan, Chief Sales Officer of Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd, commented on the occasion saying, “Ahmedabad is a special canvas in our expansion strategy, and we recognize it as an important market for Amrutanjan. The opening of the Ahmedabad store is an indicator of our confidence in continuing to flourish in the market. Our aim is to enhance Amrutanjan’s reputation as a healthcare and wellness brand among a larger cross-section of the country’s demographic, by taking it to tier-one cities, and beyond.”

Mani Bhagavatheeswaran, Chief Marketing Officer of Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd said “Amrutanjan has a long-standing reputation for providing effective solutions in healthcare and wellness. We understand that our customers value quality, natural ingredients, and innovation. With the opening of our ‘World of Amrutanjan’ store in Ahmedabad, we are bringing our trusted brands closer to our customers, offering them the comprehensive range, which would be useful for them. We are committed to enhancing convenience of our valued customers in this vibrant city and we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead.”