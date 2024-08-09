CII Gujarat Fireside Chat: “Igniting the Flame of Gujarati Family Businesses” with Piruz Khambatta

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Aug 9: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Gujarat State MSME & Vendor Development Panel is excited to announce the fourth episode of its Fireside Chat Series, titled “Igniting the Flame of Gujarati Family Businesses.” Join us on Friday, August 09, 2024, from 04:00 PM to 05:30 PM for this engaging virtual event.

This session will feature Piruz Khambatta, Ph.D., Chairman of the Rasna Group. Khambatta, a seasoned leader in Agri and FMCG sectors, brings a wealth of experience to the table. He also serves as the Hon. Consul General for South Korea and has held prominent positions such as Chairman of the CII National Committee on Affirmative Action & Special Abilities, Past President of the All India Food Processors Association (AIFPA), and Founder Trustee of the Areez Khambatta Benevolent Trust and Rasna Foundation. He is also an Ambassador for the Make in India initiative and a Champion of Change (NITI Aayog).

The discussion will be moderated by Bhavik Khera, Convenor of the CII MSME & Vendor Development Panel and Managing Director of SEE Linkages Pvt. Ltd. Khera will lead an insightful conversation with Khambatta, exploring the strategies and experiences behind the success of prominent Gujarati family businesses.

This Fireside Chat aims to highlight the wisdom of successful Gujarati entrepreneurs and inspire the next generation. Attendees will gain valuable insights from industry leaders and have the chance to participate in a Q&A session.