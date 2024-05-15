Nykaa’s Latest Makeup Collection Sells Out Within Hours of Launch

Nykaa’s Bridal Campaign Garners Over 3.6M Views, trended at #6 on YouTube India

Ahmedabad, May 15: Nykaa, the go-to destination for all things beauty, recently unveiled their latest campaign, “Nykaa Waali Shaadi” setting the stage for the ultimate wedding extravaganza! This campaign, born out of the vision of every bride and barati longing for a “Nykaa Wali Shaadi”, delivered a comprehensive beauty and style guide tailored exclusively for the wedding season.The country’s leading makeup brands- Lakme, MAC, Huda, and Maybelline among others partnered with Nykaa to bring this campaign alive.

What was the campaign about? Direct access to beauty gurus who sprinkled some magic dust on wedding preparations. Nykaa teamed up with the top makeup artists in the country, including the legendary Sonic Sarwate, Marianna Mukuchyan, Guneet Virdi, and Shraddha Luthra, bringing exclusive beauty guides and FREE bridal makeovers to winning brides.

Commenting on the new campaign, Nykaa Spokesperson said, “Nykaa Wali Shaadi isn’t just a campaign; it’s a celebration of love, beauty, and the joy of weddings! We were thrilled to bring this vision to life, offering brides and baratis across the country a one-of-a-kind experience filled with glam, style, and expert guidance. From our comprehensive beauty and style guides to the top makeup artists and brands, Nykaa Waali Shaadi was there to make every wedding dream come true.”

With a whopping 400 million reach, Nykaa Waali Shaadi took the nation by storm! But that wasn’t all – the expert MUAs hosted retail masterclasses across Nykaa stores, attracting hundreds of attendees including beauticians and future brides.

The wedding madness didn’t stop there! Nykaa partnered with Filtercopy to create two engaging digital films that capture the essence of Nykaa Waali Shaadi. In less than 24 hours, both films were trending at #6 on YouTube India! In 48 hours, the film organically garnered 1.24 million views and the numbers continue to grow. As of today, the films have garnered over 3.6 million views!

Karen Thompson, Brand Director of MAC Cosmetics India said, “We at MAC Cosmetics were thrilled to partner with Nykaa for the “Nykaa Wali Shaadi” campaign, leveraging our shared values of diversity, inclusivity, and innovation. The bridal season in India is when beauty and fashion merge, and Nykaa’s unique insights allowed us to tap into this key shopping moment. Our artistry expertise shone through as we created bespoke looks that not only enhanced customer experiences but also highlighted our commitment to innovation in makeup direction. Together, we reached a wider audience and delivered unforgettable beauty experiences tailored to the season. Our collaboration was a success, and we look forward to future partnerships that inspire and elevate our customers’ beauty journeys.”

Zeenia Shroff Bastani, General Manager, Maybelline New York & Nyx, L’Oréal India said, “We’re thrilled to partner with Nykaa for this wedding season with Nykaa Wali Shaadi. Maybelline New York, known for leading innovation, longwear makeup and setting makeup trends, has been a favorite for glam wedding makeup by brides and their bride-tribes. This collaboration celebrates the union of two giants in the beauty industry – Maybelline NY, the world’s #1 makeup brand, and Nykaa, the preferred beauty retailer giving our consumers the best of makeup & looks for the most special day in their lives!”

Nykaa conducted a contest for brides-to-be offering them a chance to have their bridal hair and makeup done by one of these leading makeup artists. The response to the contest was overwhelming, with over 3000 registrations pouring in!

Expressing her excitement, Diksha, one of the brides who won a free makeover from renowned bridal makeup artist Sonic Sarwate said, “I can’t express enough gratitude to Sonic Sarwate for the phenomenal makeup artistry on my wedding day. His skill and attention to detail transformed me into the bride of my dreams. Being chosen as a Nykaa bride was an absolute honor, and the experience surpassed all my expectations. Thank you, Nykaa, for making my dream wedding a reality, and thank you, Sonic Sarwate, for making me feel like the most beautiful bride in the world.”

From North to South, East to West, Nykaa covered bridal looks that celebrated the rich diversity of the country, presented in vernacular languages, adding an extra touch of authenticity and charm.