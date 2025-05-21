Ankit Verma of NID Represents India at Global Sustainability Week in Uzbekistan

Young changemaker recognized for tech-driven education reform and revival of traditional eco-social practices

Ahmedabad, May 21: Ankit Pushpraj Verma, an NID (National Institute of Design) student from the SDM 22 batch, was selected as a delegate from India for the Young Leader’s Sustainability Week held in Uzbekistan. The global summit, hosted by the International Institute of Meta Professionals (IIMPs) in partnership with the United Nations, UN Women, and UNDP, brought together over 100 youth leaders from more than 80 countries.

Verma received special recognition for his contributions during his tenure with the Malpani Group, where he applied technology to reduce the workload of teachers and improve school systems. His presentation featured the innovative DP-3 project titled Eco-Social Wisdom: Reviving Traditional Knowledge Systems for Modern Sustainability. The initiative explores how traditional Indian practices, inherently eco-social in nature, can offer sustainable solutions to present-day challenges such as water scarcity.

The event focused on themes aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, including climate action, ethical technology, regenerative systems, AI-driven policy, and youth-led innovation in STEM and entrepreneurship.

