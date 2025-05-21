Senores Pharmaceuticals Reports Robust Q4 & FY25 Results, Driven by Regulated Markets and CDMO Growth

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, May 21: Senores Pharmaceuticals Limited, a global research-driven pharmaceutical company, has reported strong financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2025. The company’s growth was propelled by its focus on niche products in regulated markets and the continued expansion of its Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) business.

For FY25, revenue from regulated markets reached ₹244.8 crore, marking a 69% year-on-year increase, with an EBITDA of ₹101.9 crore and an EBITDA margin of 38.4%. Revenue from emerging markets grew by an impressive 174% to ₹121.2 crore, with a 7% EBITDA margin.

As of FY25, Senores’ regulated market portfolio includes 22 own commercial products, 61 approved ANDAs, 51 pipeline products (including 28 Competitive Generic Therapy opportunities), and 22 CDMO commercial products. In emerging markets, the company has 285 approved products, over 630 under registration, and a presence in more than 40 countries.

Managing Director Swapnil Shah attributed the robust performance to strategic acquisitions and product expansion. During Q4, Senores acquired 15 ANDAs—14 from Dr. Reddy’s and one from Breckenridge Pharmaceuticals—many with strong potential in government contracts. The CDMO segment continues to gain momentum with 69 products in the pipeline and one new product launched during the quarter.

Shah noted, “Our focus on niche segments and strategic acquisitions has strengthened our position in regulated markets while our shift in approach in emerging markets is yielding margin improvements.”

Despite challenges like U.S. tariff uncertainties, Senores is confident due to its USFDA-approved manufacturing facility in Atlanta. The company remains committed to three key growth pillars: expanding its ANDA portfolio in regulated markets, scaling CDMO operations, and improving profitability in emerging markets.

Senores operates four manufacturing facilities – two for formulations (in the US and India) and two for APIs (both in India). With over 280 product registrations and more than 630 applications, the company is positioned for continued global growth.