Aam is So Khaas at Sambar Cafe’s Mango Madness Festival !

From Tamil Nadu to Ahmedabad: The Iyer Family’s Flavorful Journey Through Sambar Cafe

Sambar Cafe Celebrates Mango Season with 20 Authentic Dishes

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, May 24: Rooted in tradition and driven by passion, Jayanti Santosh has transformed a humble dream into Sambar Cafe — a culinary sanctuary where South Indian heritage meets Ahmedabad’s heart, proving that with grit, grace, and a dash of mango magic, a woman can flavour an entire city’s soul.

Hence, what began as a passion project in 2020 by Jayanti Santosh — with unwavering support from her husband Santosh Iyer and son Advait Iyer — has grown into one of the city’s most cherished destinations for authentic South Indian vegetarian cuisine. Their journey is a warm confluence of southern culinary heritage and Gujarati hospitality, served with heartfelt simplicity.

Steeped in the rich traditions of a Tamil Brahmin Iyer family, the founders of Sambar Cafe have been an integral part of Ahmedabad’s cultural fabric for over 24 years.

Santosh Kumar, Jayanti’s husband, has been a steadfast pillar of support in transforming her culinary dream into a beloved community destination. While, Advait Iyer, Jayanti’s son, has played an integral role in nurturing the cafe’s youthful energy and creative outreach.

This summer, Sambar Cafe is dishing out a tropical delight with ‘Mango Madness’, a mango-themed food festival that brings India’s most beloved fruit to the forefront of 20 traditional South Indian dishes. Held exclusively at their Ghuma-Manipur outlet, this culinary celebration is tailor-made for mango lovers.

The special menu features a medley of mango marvels — from the sweet and creamy Mambaja Payasam to the tangy Mangai Sadam (mango rice), Mambaja Sambhar, Mambaja Pulisseri, Mangai Chammanthi (chutney), Mambaja Thar Sadam (curd rice), Mambaja Rasam, and the cooling Mambaja Jigarthanda. These festive dishes are beautifully paired with South Indian staples like Vazakkai Varuval, Beetroot Thoran, Keerai Kootu, and Mambaja Pachadi, all served in traditional style on banana leaves — showcasing the true spirit of Indian culture and an ambience of warmth and humility.

“Mango-based dishes have always held a cherished spot in South Indian kitchens during summer. With Mango Madness, we’re celebrating this timeless tradition by bringing mango-infused classics to the table with an authentic touch,” shares founder Jayanti Santosh.

Adding to the cafe’s charm is a cozy in-house library, offering the perfect reading nook for food lovers who enjoy a quiet moment with a book alongside their filter coffee. This soothing setting has naturally attracted music composers, storytellers, and creative groups, who now frequent the café not just for its food but for the inspiring atmosphere it nurtures.

Sambar Cafe is a popular South Indian vegetarian restaurant in Ahmedabad, renowned for its authentic flavors, homely ambiance, and diverse menu. They offer a variety of traditional dishes like dosas, idlis, vadas, sevai, pongal, paniyaram, and filter coffee, all crafted using ingredients sourced directly from South India. Whether it’s the classic fare or seasonal specials, every dish is prepared with devotion to tradition and a love for wholesome food.

The word “Mangai”, Tamil for mango, anchors the essence of this festival — blending age-old culinary customs with Gujarat’s ever-curious palate in a celebration that’s as flavorful as it is cultural.

Event Schedule at Sambar Cafe – Ghuma-Manipur Branch

Dinner: May 24, 30, 31 | 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM

Lunch: May 25, June 1 | 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM

With outlets in Bodakdev, Navrangpura, and now Ghuma, Sambar Cafe continues its mission to deliver high-quality South Indian cuisine, thoughtfully prepared and warmly served. Whether you come for the food, the books, or the vibes — this mango season, the café promises an experience that nourishes both body and soul.

So, whether you’re planning a relaxed weekday lunch or a vibrant weekend dinner, Sambar Cafe’s Mango Madness is your perfect summer escape into the flavours of the South. Join them at their Ghuma-Manipur outlet to indulge in this mango-infused celebration — where every bite tells a story of tradition, taste, and tropical joy. Come savour the season with your family and friends, and let Sambar Cafe treat you to an unforgettable experience of warmth, culture, and culinary magic.

(Rafat Quadri can be contacted at editorbilkul@gmail.com)

