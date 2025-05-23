UOW India GIFT City Campus: Admissions for July 2025 Intake Closing on 27th June

BILKULONLINE

Gandhinagar, May 23:The University of Wollongong (UOW) India has announced that it will be closing admissions for its July 2025 intake on 27th June 2025 for its GIFT City campus in Gujarat. Prospective applicants are encouraged to apply soon, while awaiting their final year results.

Students can apply for a range of Master’s programs in Computing (Data Analytics), Financial Technology (FinTech) and Financial Technology (FinTech) Extension.

Orientation for the new batch will be held from 7 to 13 July 2025 with lectures commencing from 14 July 2025 on campus. In the ongoing effort to provide globally relevant and career-focused education in India, UOW has partnered with various Indian organizations, including IBM India, a technology and consulting firm, ANZ Bank, a multinational financial and banking services company headquartered in Melbourne, Afthonia Labs, a FinTech incubator and Odoo, a business software suite, and many more to enhance education and industry readiness in fields like FinTech, AI/ML, Cyber Security and cloud computing.

“As India deepens its journey into a digitally powered economy, the demand for talent in areas like FinTech and computing is more pressing than ever” said Nimay Kalyani, Campus Director of UOW India.

“At UOW India, we see this not just as a gap in the market, but as a meaningful opportunity to shape leaders and innovators of the future through programs that are globally benchmarked and deeply aligned with industry. –

“Our commitment is to nurture job-ready graduates who will contribute meaningfully to India’s growing digital economy and help realise the broader vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 – vision that relies on a new generation of highly skilled, adaptable professionals over the next decade.”

As part of the collaboration, students will gain access to guest lectures from industry experts, industry projects, internship opportunities, academic mentorship, and job placement assistance for a variety of roles in a wide range of industries, from BFSI to software development, to start ups, IT industry and beyond.

Under the government of India NEP 2020, the Australian varsity has also partnered with Indian universities across the nation. Universities such as Gujarat Technological University, Sardar Vallabhbhai Global University, NMIMS Mumbai, Karnavati University, Institute of Advance Research, Gardi Vidyapith and a few others in Gujarat.

Similarly, Manav Rachna University, Amity University (Jaipur), Chitkara University, Chandigarh University and Lovely Professional University in the north. The south has seen Rama Devi Women’s university, Duxford International Business School, SRM University, VIT and many more. These partnerships are focused on establishing strategic academic collaborations while incorporating the NEP2020 initiatives.

UOW India provides industry aligned education and practical professional development modules that cater to the current needs of small, medium and large organisations in India including MNCs.

To apply visit: https://uowedu.appianportals.com/uowi-apply