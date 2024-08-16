Grand Premiere of “Rajadhiraaj: Love Life Leela” enthralls audience at NMACC’s The Grand Theatre

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Aug 16: The grand premiere of the musical “Rajadhiraaj: Love Life Leela” unfolded in resplendent grandeur at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre’s (NMACC) The Grand Theatre on August 14, 2024. This magnificent event was graced by the presence of revered religious leaders, Bollywood celebrities and other distinguished guests.

The following day, August 15, 2024, the inaugural show of this monumental musical, which intricately weaves the tale of Shri Krishna’s divine love, life, and leela, captivated the audience with its sublime artistry. Spectators were spellbound by the portrayal of Shri Krishna in his divine manifestations as Laddu Gopal, Shrinathji, and Rajadhiraaj, leading to a heartfelt standing ovation.

The premiere was exalted by the blessings of H.H. Tilkayat Goswami Shri Rakeshji Maharajshri, President of the Nathdwara Temple Board, and Shri Bhupeshkumarji (Vishal Bawa), the heir apparent of Nathdwara and Paricharak of Shrinathji Mandir, accompanied by his family.

“The journey of Pushti Puroshottam Shri Krishna from Janmabhoomi to Karmabhoomi in his lifetime and journey of Nikunjnayak Shri Govardhandhar known as Prabhu Shrinathji from Vraj to Mewar later have been portrayed in a mesmerizing way. Shri Krishna belongs to me, you and everyone. I wish the music of this mega musical be played in every household, not only in India but across the globe. The way Shri Krishna’s love for Radhaji and of Dwarkadheesh’s for Rukmaniji has been blended in the musical has touched my heart,” said Shri Bhupeshkumarji (Vishal Bawa), the heir apparent of Nathdwara and Paricharak of Shrinathji Mandir.

Dhanraj Nathwani, devout follower of Shri Krishna and Producer of ‘Rajadhiraaj: Love Life Leela,’ conveyed his profound appreciation, “We are truly blessed by the overwhelming response to the premiere and first show of this mega musical ‘Rajadhiraaj: Love Life Leela.’ The audience was profoundly moved by the immersive and enchanting journey through Shri Krishna’s divine story. The biggest compliment I would say is that there is not even one person who said they didn’t get goosebumps listening to the music and live singing. Everyone loved it. We have achieved what we always wished for — that this reaches the people, especially the younger generation. This is a musical play, which younger kids will love for entertainment and will leave with some learning from Shri Krishna’s life. Those who believe in Krishna will believe more in him. So, by all means, it is going have a great impact on every person.”

With its rich storytelling, stunning visuals, and soul-stirring music, Executive Producer, Smt. Bhoomi Nathwani guarantees an immersive experience. Under the direction of Shruti Sharma the production showcases the talents of over 180 artists, vividly bringing to life the convergence of Shri Krishna’s divine forms.

The mega musical features script dialogues and Lyrics by Padma Shri Awardee Prasoon Joshi. Its allure is heightened by a soul-stirring soundtrack containing 20 original songs composed by ace music composer duo Sachin-Jigar. Production is designed by Award-winning Bollywood production designer Omung Kumar, costumes are designed by Neeta Lulla, creative producers are Parthiv Gohil and Viral Rachh, while story research is done by National Award-winning writer Raam Mori. Choreographers Bertwin D’Souza and Shampa Gopikrishna’s exquisite dance sequences, performed by over 60 dancers, further immerse viewers in the vibrant world of Krishna.

The visual content director is Vibhore Khandelwal, casting & drama director is Vyas Hemang, vocal coach is Akshat Parikh, hair & make up designer is Pallavi Devika and light producer is Aloysius D’Souza.

Tickets are now available at www.nmacc.com and www.bookmyshow.com