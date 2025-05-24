India’s Largest LPG and Liquid Storage Player Plans Strategic Expansion; Price Band Set at ₹223–₹235

From Tank Terminals to Stock Ticker: Inside Aegis Vopak’s Bold IPO Splash!

India’s Port Powerhouse Goes Public: What Aegis Vopak’s ₹2,800 Cr IPO Means for YOU!

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, May 24: Aegis Vopak Terminals Limited (AVTL), India’s largest third-party tank storage operator for LPG and liquid products, is set to launch its ₹2,800 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) on Monday, May 26, 2025, closing on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. The Anchor Investor window opens on Friday, May 23, 2025.

Senior Leadership Engages Media in Ahmedabad

In a pre-IPO media interaction held in Ahmedabad on Friday, Murad Moledina, Non-Executive Director, along with Sudhir Malhotra, President; Rajiv Chohan, President (Business Development); Payal Dave, Consultant; and Rajat Rawal from ICICI Securities Ltd, engaged with the press to explain the company’s current market positioning, strategic assets, and expansion roadmap.

In a sharp and comprehensive address, Murad Moledina elaborated, “Aegis Vopak Terminals stands at a strategic inflection point. With strong parentage and a robust pan-India footprint, we are well-positioned to capitalize on India’s growing need for efficient port-based storage and logistics infrastructure. This IPO marks the beginning of a new chapter of capacity expansion and financial consolidation.”

IPO Snapshot:

Growth-Oriented Fresh Issue

Price Band: ₹223–₹235 per equity share (Face Value: ₹10)

Minimum Bid Lot: 63 shares and in multiples thereafter

Total Offer Size: ₹2,800 crore (100% fresh issue)

Sudhir Malhotra, President of AVTL, added, “The company’s expansion is carefully aligned with national infrastructure goals. The upcoming Mangalore terminal will be pivotal in serving the southern corridor and enhancing our LPG handling capabilities.”

Proceeds Allocation: Targeted Infrastructure Investment

Repayment/prepayment of borrowings – ₹2,015.95 crore

Capital expenditure for Mangalore LPG terminal – ₹671.30 crore

General corporate purposes

Rajiv Chohan, President (Business Development), emphasized, “With strategically located terminals at six key Indian ports, our future growth will continue to be driven by both domestic demand and global trade integration.”

Operational Leadership: Dominating Storage Markets

According to CRISIL, as of December 31, 2024:

AVTL commands 11.50% of India’s static LPG storage capacity

It contributes 25.53% to India’s third-party liquid storage capacity

The company operates:

18 liquid storage terminals and 2 LPG terminals

Total liquid capacity of 1.68 million cubic meters and 70,800 MT LPG capacity

Strong Joint Venture Backbone

Aegis Vopak Terminals Limited is a joint venture between Aegis Logistics Limited and Vopak India BV, the Indian subsidiary of Royal Vopak, the Dutch global leader in tank storage.

“This partnership combines global best practices in safety and efficiency with local execution excellence,” noted Elisabeth van Dijk, Board Member representing Vopak.

IPO Structure & Application Process

75% of the issue reserved for QIBs

15% for Non-Institutional Bidders

10% for Retail Investors

Non-anchor investors must apply via ASBA; UPI is mandatory for retail investors. Shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Market Outlook and Industry Validation

Rajat Rawal, representative from BRLM ICICI Securities, remarked, “AVTL offers investors a rare opportunity to enter a capital-intensive sector with high entry barriers, backed by strong cash flows and long-term customer contracts.”

Infrastructure Backbone with Investor Confidence

As India accelerates its infrastructure and energy ambitions, Aegis Vopak Terminals Limited’s IPO is expected to draw significant investor interest. With robust fundamentals, experienced leadership, and strong institutional backing, the company is poised to become a critical pillar in India’s port-based logistics network.

Kindly Like the links and Subscribe BILKULONLINE Channel. Thanks.

https://youtube.com/shorts/hQU2zqaLIkw?feature=share

https://youtu.be/j-xhB_gz6p8