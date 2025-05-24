Jhalak: A Divine Glimpse into the Himalayas through Salil Mehta’s Lens

Jhalak of the Divine: Salil Mehta’s Panch Kailash Yatra Photo Exhibition Opens at Satya Art Gallery

48 breathtaking frames from the Panch Kailash Yatra bring the spiritual essence of Shiva’s abodes to life at Satya Art Gallery, Ahmedabad — on view until May 31

BILKULONLINE

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, May 24: The sacred serenity and rugged majesty of the Himalayas come alive through the lens of renowned photographer Salil Mehta, whose latest photo exhibition, ‘Jhalak’, captures breathtaking glimpses of the Panch Kailash Yatra. The exhibition is currently on view at the Satya Art Gallery, housed within the historic Navjivan Trust campus, and will remain open daily from 12 noon to 9 pm until May 31, 2025.

With a soul steeped in devotion and an eye for spiritual grandeur, Mehta has chronicled the essence of five sacred Kailash peaks: Kailash Mansarovar, Adi Kailash, Manimahesh Kailash, Shrikhand Kailash, and Kinner Kailash. Each of these revered mountains—believed to be the celestial abodes of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati—has drawn pilgrims for centuries, testing their endurance and elevating their spirits.

Through 48 arresting frames, Mehta offers more than just visuals; he invites viewers into a sacred journey across snow-laden ridges, emerald lakes, dramatic skies, and silent, soul-stirring paths where the divine whispers through the wind. The photographs embody not only nature’s raw power and tranquillity but also the quiet devotion of the Panch Kailashis—those who have completed all five pilgrimages.

“These Yatras are not merely treks—they are transformative odysseys,” said Mehta, reflecting on his experience. “Even though roads have made some routes accessible by vehicle now, the spiritual rigor and emotional intensity remain. The terrain humbles you, and every step feels like a dialogue with Mahadev himself.”

Once considered high-altitude trekking expeditions, the Panch Kailash routes were, until recently, navigated only on foot. Mehta’s photographs reflect not just the divine landscapes, but the pilgrims’ unshakeable faith that threads through daunting altitudes, unpredictable weather, and stark terrains. The visual narrative is steeped in spirituality, echoing the many forms and moods of Mahadev, visible in nature’s subtle symbolism—from swirling mists to sunlit peaks.

Among the early visitors to the exhibition was Prof. Sonal Thaker, Salil Mehta’s wife and an ardent admirer of his photography. Reflecting on his artistic dedication, she shared, “Salil doesn’t just take photographs—he embarks on pilgrimages with his camera. He treks through unforgiving terrains, braves the cold, and endures physical challenges, all in pursuit of that one perfect frame that tells a divine story. Every image in ‘Jhalak’ is a testament to his passion and perseverance.”

‘Jhalak’ is more than an exhibition—it is a spiritual experience that allows visitors to traverse the mythic paths of Shiva’s domain without leaving the city.

Entry is free, and all art lovers, photographers, spiritual seekers, and mountain enthusiasts are welcome.

A Journey Through the Lens: 48 Frames of Devotion and Nature’s Grandeur

Each photograph in Jhalak is a visual hymn, capturing the sacred landscapes, intense terrains, and spiritual depth of the Panch Kailash pilgrimage with poetic precision.

From Footprints to Faith: Rediscovering the Spirit of the Himalayas

Mehta’s journey highlights how these ancient paths—once traversed solely on foot—continue to challenge and inspire, offering pilgrims a rare blend of physical endurance and divine encounter.

Art lovers, spiritual seekers, and photography enthusiasts are encouraged to visit Jhalak and immerse themselves in this soulful visual odyssey. The exhibition not only offers a rare glimpse into the mystical Himalayas but also presents an opportunity to own a piece of this sacred journey—select photographs are available for purchase. It’s a chance to take home not just art, but a moment of divine connection captured through the lens of unwavering devotion !

(Rafat Quadri can be contacted at editorbilkul@gmail.com)

Kindly Like the links and Subscribe our channel BILKULONLINE. Thanks.

https://youtu.be/fsTw55EClm4

https://youtube.com/shorts/NolKdUCCgzw?feature=share