GSFA Leads Beach Soccer Development: AFC Level 1 Coaching Course Begins in Porbandar

Ahmedabad, Oct 5: For the first time in India, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Beach Soccer Level 1 Coaching Course is being organized in Porbandar. Gujarat State Football Association (GSFA) is organising it from October 6 to October 11.

This pioneering initiative aims to elevate beach soccer coaching standards across the country and promote the sports growth. Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Porbandar Arjunbhai Modhwadia, former minister of Government of Gujarat Babubhai Bokhiria and Mayor of Porbandar Municipality Dr. Chetnaben Tiwari will inaugurate the coaching camp.

An AFC instructor from Malaysia Mohd Faizal Bin Md Sood has arrived to lead the course. Two local coaches from Gujarat will also participate in this course. This course is a vital step toward strengthening beach soccer in India, providing coaches with the skills and knowledge necessary to develop the next generation of players. The top-performing coaches from the camp will be given the prestigious opportunity to serve as Head Coach and Assistant Coach for Team India.

In sequential, subsequent to the coaching course, trials for the India Beach Soccer team will take place from October 12 to 15 in Porbandar. Following the trials, the India team camp is scheduled to run from October 16 to November 15 in Diu, near Gujarat, as they prepare for the AFC Beach Soccer qualifiers later this year. This is an exciting time for Indian beach soccer, with immense potential for growth as India aims to establish itself as a powerhouse in the sport across Asia.

It is a proud moment for us at GSFA to organise the AFC Beach Soccer Level 1 Coaching Course. Gujarat has the longest coastline and some of the beautiful beaches of the country, so there is a huge potential for development of beach soccer in the state; said Parimal Nathwani, president of Gujarat State Football Association, who also happens to be Member of Rajya Sabha.

All credit for organizing this significant event in the constituency of the Union Sports Minister Mansukhbhai Mandaviya goes to the Porbandar District Football Association (PDFA), who readily made the ground with goal posts etc at Porbandar’s famous Chowpati for this significant event. It is noteworthy that the Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Mansukhbhai Mandaviya has been elected as a Member of Parliament from Porbandar Lok Sabha Constituency and football enthusiasts of Porbandar will have an unique opportunity to witness the field demonstrations on the Chowpati. It is indeed a breakthrough milestone in the journey of Indian football, particularly the beach soccer!