34th Diwali Mela Exhibition at Paldi-Ahmedabad has all that you are willing to buy this festival season

Ahmedabad, Nov 4: With 51 stalls Diwali Mela Exhibition organised by Rakhi Shah, a fempreneur and Founder of Samyak Women’s Club is back in city.

Speaking at the occasion, Rakhi Shah, the founder of Samyak Women’s Club and organiser of ‘Diwali Mela’ said ‘’at Diwali Mela we have so much to offer to the visiting buyers. It includes varieties of sweets, shingpak, home-made chocolates & Cookies, Namkeen, Sherbat, Ragi Mamra, Jowar Mamra, Nutrition Foods, Mukhawas, Sweets, Dry Fruits, Super Healthy Snacks, Dress Materials, Long Gowns, Kaftans, Dupattas, Pants, Kurtis, Leggings, Western Out Fit, Crochet Sets, Short Kurti-Tops, Traditional Dresses, Traditional Clothes for Kids in All Sizes, Cotton and Silk Kurta Pajamas, Oriflame, Ektra Melamine products, Modicare products, perfume, incense sticks, bed sheets, dohar, gold plated and 92.5 Silver Jewellery, Imitation Jewellery and many more items.

Darshita B Shah the Managing Trustee of Darshu Charitable Trust also has a stall. She promotes and sells the products made by physically challenged persons.

Herself suffering a severe polio struck situation and on wheel chair, Darshita is highly qualified and a cheerful person. Speaking to BILKULONLINE she said “Since my condition is going to live with my existence there is no point sulking about it. She equipped herself with education and undertakes social service. Her trust is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of underprivileged individuals and communities in Ahmedabad. The trust focuses on providing educational opportunities, healthcare support, and various social welfare initiatives to empower and uplift the marginalized sections of society. This year she is selling bottle covers.

“Navjeevan Charitable Trust run school for mentally challenged children, run by Nilesh Panchal also has a stall. It is selling the products made by mentally challenged students of Dr Harikrushna Dhyabhai Swami School. Children in their spare time are motivated and supported to make seasonal festivities related products like rachis, candles, diyas etc, which is sold at their small store near the school and is also exhibited for sale at such Festival Melas” Jasvantiben Kacha explained. She is selling the products of the trust this year at the Diwali Mela.

There is also a section of eatables and eateries for sale. Home made products are beign sold by Hetvi and Anushree of ‘Food Fonders’ stall at the Diwali Mela. They are selling home-made stuff like mint lemonade, Mexican Pufiizza, Maggies, Fusion Puri, Cheesecake, Kurkure chaat etc.

Diwali Mela is selling attractive items for entire household requiremets on November 4 and 5 at Shrimali Brahmin Suvarna Jayanti Hall (AC) Beside Unnati School, Opposite Petrol Pump, Mahalakshmi Panch Rasta, Paldi, Ahmedabad-7.

Diwali Mela is a famous shopping destination for repeat customers, why wait visit this Sunday and purchase to contribute and satisfy yourself!