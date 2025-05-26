Tradition Meets Transformation: RapiGrow & Masters’ Union Ignite Entrepreneurial Growth in Ahmedabad

Exclusive Workshop Equips 50 Businesses with Tools to Scale, Innovate & Go Global

Ahmedabad, May 26: A new wave of entrepreneurial transformation began in Ahmedabad as RapiGrow Business Consultants joined hands with Masters’ Union to host a high-impact business growth workshop.

Selected from over 150 applicants, 50 entrepreneurs—many from second and third-generation businesses—participated in this exclusive, hands-on learning experience.

The workshop delivered more than just ideas—it provided scalable strategies, practical mentorship, and real-world results for traditional and modern businesses alike.

Strategic Focus Areas:

Modernizing traditional business models

Leveraging digital tools and platforms

Succession planning for family-run enterprises

Preparing for fundraising and investor pitching

Product & service launch playbooks

Leadership in Action: Harshal Banker Sets the Vision for Scalable Growth

Harshal Banker, Founder of RapiGrow Business Consultants, brought deep market insights tailored for Indian entrepreneurs, especially those balancing legacy business frameworks with modern opportunities.

“We blend deep market insight with actionable plans. This workshop helped founders translate ideas into scalable businesses—whether revamping a legacy firm or finalizing a startup’s go-to-market strategy,” Banker stated.

Under RapiGrow’s mentorship, a local family-run textile business successfully transitioned to a direct-to-consumer online model, tripling its revenue and beginning global exports within six months—an inspiring benchmark for transformation.

Vision Meets Legacy: Pratham Mittal Brings Future-Ready Innovation to the Forefront

Co-Founder of Masters’ Union, Pratham Mittal, infused the program with cutting-edge frameworks and digital-first thinking, helping entrepreneurs navigate the future of business with clarity.

“We’re not here to replace tradition—we’re here to evolve it. This workshop bridged generational knowledge with innovation, proving that Ahmedabad’s business leaders are ready to build resilient, future-ready ventures,” Mittal remarked.

Mittal’s sessions focused on:

Data-driven decision-making

AI and digital business tools

Global scaling and investor alignment

Merging legacy values with modern governance

“It’s inspiring to see family-run businesses embrace transformation. The energy in Ahmedabad is truly entrepreneurial,” he added.

Real Growth, Real Impact

This workshop not only sparked strategic clarity but also laid the foundation for continued mentorship and investor networking through both RapiGrow and Masters’ Union. Participants left equipped to scale confidently, innovate boldly, and lead sustainably.

A New Chapter for Ahmedabad’s Business Landscape

The success of this initiative underscored the city’s readiness to lead India’s next entrepreneurial wave. By fusing the strength of tradition with the force of innovation, RapiGrow and Masters’ Union set a new standard for business transformation—redefining mentorship for a scalable, sustainable tomorrow.

