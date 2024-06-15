Durable Pain Relief from Single Injection of MM-II in Knee Osteoarthritis: EULAR 2024 Phase 2b Trial Data

A single intra-articular injection of 3mL of MM-II provided greater pain relief than placebo for up to 26 weeks

From weeks 12 to 26, more patients on MM-II experienced a ≥50% improvement in knee OA pain than patients on placebo and used less rescue medication

Mumbai (India) & Tel Aviv (Israel) June 15: Sun Pharma and Israel-based Moebius Medical Limited today presented data demonstrating the durability of pain relief achieved in symptomatic knee OA patients through 26 weeks post injection of MM-II. The results, presented today at EULAR 2024, are based on an analysis from the randomized, controlled, Phase 2b clinical study .

An abstract presenting the data, entitled “Duration of Clinically Meaningful Analgesic Response to Intra-Articular MM-II, A Novel Suspension of Large, Empty, Multilamellar Liposomes, in Patients with Painful Knee Osteoarthritis: Analysis from a 26-Week Phase 2b Randomised Controlled Trial”, was presented by Philip G. Conaghan, Professor of Musculoskeletal Medicine at the University of Leeds and Director of the NIHR Leeds Biomedical Research Centre. Prof. Conaghan commented, “Given the limitations of many current therapies, there is an urgent need for more therapeutic treatment options for patients with painful osteoarthritis. Data from the 3mL dose of MM-II in this trial demonstrate MM-II’s potential to offer durable and meaningful pain relief with good tolerability.”

MM-II is a novel non-opioid product that uses a proprietary suspension of large, empty, multilamellar liposomes which are intended to reduce friction and wear on the joint and thus relieve joint pain. Sun Pharma and Moebius Medical, who have been jointly developing this product, have announced plans to initiate a Phase 3 clinical program and to seek a CE Mark for the product in the European Union. Abhay Gandhi, CEO – North America Business, Sun Pharma, commented, “With over 100 million people currently suffering from joint pain, there is a significant unmet need for additional OA therapies.

This analysis from our clinical trial is further confirmation of the potential role that MM-II will be able to play in improving painful OA treatment.” Moshe Weinstein, CEO of Moebius Medical, added, “As more data become available, we continue to see MM-II’s potential as a safe and effective alternative to today’s OA treatments. We look forward to continuing development of our lead candidate with our partners at Sun Pharma.”