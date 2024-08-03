NCPCR seeks report from Delhi CS after 14 inmates die in a month at shelter home

New Delhi, Aug 23: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Friday sought a fact-finding report from Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar regarding the death of 14 inmates in a month at Asha Kiran, a Delhi government-run shelter home for individuals with mental disabilities in Rohini.

The NCPCR has instructed the Delhi Chief Secretary to submit the fact-finding report within 48 hours after 14 deaths, including that of a minor, were reported from the shelter home in July. In a letter to the Chief Secretary, NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kaoongo said that the Commission has come across a news report regarding the series of deaths at Asha Kiran which is run by the Department of Social Welfare under the Delhi government. The child rights body said that it has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter under Section 13(1)(j) of the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005 (CPCR Act).

“Keeping in view the gravity of the situation, it is requested to send a fact-finding report on the matter within 48 hours,” the NCPCR Chairperson said. The Commission has sought several documents, including details about the deceased child, medical and post-mortem reports, copies of FIRs, case status updates, and information on measures taken by the city government to protect the current inmates. Asha Kiran falls under the Delhi government’s Social Welfare Department, which is currently leaderless following the resignation of Raaj Kumar Anand. An investigation by a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) has revealed that 14 inmates died at Asha Kiran in July alone. Since January, the shelter has reported a total of 27 deaths, prompting allegations of neglect and inadequate living conditions from the BJP. Preliminary reports indicate that one of the deceased was a minor aged between 14 and 15, while the remaining 13 were adults over the age of 20. Specifically, 13 of these deaths occurred between July 15 and July 31, including 8 women and 5 men, with one death reported between July 1 and 15.

The causes of these deaths remain unclear, with the SDM noting that the number of fatalities this year is significantly higher than last year. The SDM’s report also raised concerns about the quality of drinking water provided to the inmates. In response, the National Commission for Women (NCW) dispatched a fact-finding team to the shelter home and criticised the AAP government for alleged negligence.