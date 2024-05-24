ITC Narmada Brings Karnataka’s Flavours to Ahmedabad with ‘Karnataka Sojourn’

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, May 24: ITC Narmada, a premier luxury hotel in Ahmedabad, is thrilled to present ‘Karnataka Sojourn,’ a culinary festival designed to immerse guests in the authentic flavors of Karnataka. Hosted at the hotel’s signature all-day diner, Adalaj Pavilion, this food festival will run from May 24 to June 2, offering a specially curated dinner menu.

‘Karnataka Sojourn’ celebrates Karnataka’s rich culinary heritage, one of India’s oldest and most diverse culinary traditions. The festival will showcase the unique flavors and ingredients of Karnataka’s cuisine, influenced by neighboring states such as Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra. Guests can expect a feast for the senses with each meticulously prepared dish.

Chef Siddha Raju of ITC Windsor, Bengaluru, has crafted a special menu for this event, bringing the best of Karnataka’s regional cuisines to ITC Narmada’s patrons. The menu highlights culinary inspirations from northern and southern Karnataka, featuring dishes from Kodava, Saraswat Mangalorean, Mangalorean Catholic, and Navayath Muslim communities.

Signature dishes on the menu include Karnataka Kochi Donne Biryani, known for its fragrant rice and unique spices, and Meen Gassi, a traditional Mangalorean fish curry with aromatic spices and coconut. Other highlights are Masala Chops, tender lamb chops marinated in a rich spice blend; Soppy Saru, a nutritious spinach and lentil dish; Tarkari Pulao, a comforting mixed vegetable rice preparation; and Maddur Vada, a crispy, savory fritter from the town of Maddur.

“At ITC Narmada, we take pride in celebrating India’s unique culinary heritage. The Karnataka Sojourn is our humble attempt to bring the rich flavors and distinct textures of Karnataka’s diverse culinary palette to the people of Ahmedabad. Each dish is crafted with care, using authentic ingredients and traditional cooking techniques to ensure our guests experience the true taste of Karnataka,” said Mr. Keenan McKenzie, General Manager of ITC Narmada.

The ‘Karnataka Sojourn’ promises to be a delightful culinary journey, offering guests a chance to savor the rich and varied flavors of Karnataka right in the heart of Ahmedabad.