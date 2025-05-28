NID Students Win Recognition for ‘Scalequence’ – A Sustainable, Scalable Bookshelf Design

Award-Winning NID Students Design Scalable Bookshelf to Revive Reading Culture

Ahmedabad, May 28: Four budding designers from the National Institute of Design (NID) have earned top honors for their innovative furniture project, Scalequence — a scalable bookshelf aimed at reviving the joy of reading in a digitally dominated world.

Developed by Team Green Monkeys, the project is the brainchild of Ashray Sachan, Ridhima Pandey, Aryamaan Bhagade, and Kavish Lineswaala, all students of the B.Des Furniture and Interior Design batch of 2022 at NID. The team combined Craste’s eco-friendly Fuma boards with 3D printing technology and drew inspiration from biomimicry to create a modular, adaptive bookshelf system that keeps books front and center in modern living spaces.

Their thoughtful design and sustainable approach won them a cash prize of ₹30,000, along with internship opportunities for each team member at Craste’s flagship facility in Morena, Madhya Pradesh.

The Scalequence project not only highlights the team’s design ingenuity but also reflects NID’s commitment to fostering environmentally responsible and socially relevant design solutions.

