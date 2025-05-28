CEPT Students Bring India Its First Victory at ULI Hines Asia Pacific Design Competition

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, May 28: In a momentous achievement for Indian higher education and urban planning, a team of five students from CEPT University, Ahmedabad, has won the prestigious 2025 ULI Hines Student Competition – Asia Pacific. This marks the first time an Indian institution has claimed top honors in the 23-year history of the international competition, placing CEPT University firmly on the global map of innovative urban design.

The winning team, competing under the name Zoning Out Crew, comprised Danish Sikkander, Pooja Save, Pranav Amarnath, and Rishi Kumar—all from the Master’s in Urban Design program—and Sriram Soni from the Master’s in Urban Infrastructure program. The team was mentored by Purvi Chhadva, Program Chair of Urban Design, and Dr. Mona Iyer, faculty member at CEPT’s Faculty of Planning.

The final results were announced today at the ULI Asia Pacific Summit held in Hong Kong, where the CEPT team presented their visionary proposal “Kai Tak 2050: The Active Shared City” before a distinguished audience of global real estate leaders, academics, and planners.

Their proposal reimagined the Kai Tak waterfront in Hong Kong as a next-generation “sharing city,” focusing on five pillars—shared mobility, green spaces, living, culture, and resources. The students proposed a car-free, multi-level transit system; climate-resilient parks; rooftop farms; innovation and co-living hubs; a cultural corridor; and a zero-carbon district, all powered by renewable energy and circular systems.

The jury praised the submission for its originality, financial viability, and inclusive, community-focused approach—recognizing it as a scalable model for sustainable and equitable urban development.

“This is a proud moment for all of us,” said Rishi Kumar, who led the team. “Working together on this challenge pushed us to go beyond coventional design thinking and embrace interdisciplinary collaboration. It’s been an incredible learning journey.”

The competition saw entries from 33 multidisciplinary teams across 10 countries in the Asia Pacific region. Finalists included teams from The University of Melbourne (Australia), Chulalongkorn University (Thailand), and CEPT University (India). CEPT had previously participated in the 2024 edition, where it secured the first runner-up position

Prof. Shalini Sinha, Dean of the Faculty of Planning, commented, “This recognition reflects the strength of CEPT’s academic approach, which emphasizes critical thinking, innovation, and social responsibility. Our students’ work is globally relevant and deeply rooted in real-world needs.”

Congratulating the team, CEPT University President Prof. Barjor Mehta said, “This win is not just a milestone for CEPT but a statement on how bold, people-first urban ideas—when backed by strong research and financial insight—can contribute meaningfully to the global dialogue on future cities.”

The Urban Land Institute (ULI), in partnership with Hines, organizes the annual competition, regarded as Asia Pacific’s premier urban ideas challenge. It invites final-year undergraduate and graduate students to design comprehensive development strategies for real sites in major cities, integrating planning, design, sustainability, and financial analysis within a tight three-week timeline.

As part of their prize, the CEPT team will receive ULI memberships, travel support, and opportunities to engage with leading global professionals in real estate, planning, and urban innovation.

