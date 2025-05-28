Second Edition of Chiripal Cricket Premier League to Kick Off on May 31 in Ahmedabad
CPL Season 2 Begins May 31 | Gujarat’s Biggest Domestic Cricket League Is Back!
Six Teams, Bigger Vision, and Star-Studded Opening at SGVP Grounds
- Ronak Chiripal, Promoter, Chiripal Group & Co, and Founder – CPL :
- “CPL 2025 is a continuation of a dream — to offer a premier platform for Gujarat’s cricketing spirit to flourish. The success of Season 1 confirmed the hunger and talent present here. With this edition, we return stronger, bolder, and even more committed to making homegrown heroes shine on the national stage.”
- Narhari Amin, Former GCA President & Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha):
- “It’s heartening to support passionate young leaders like Ronak, Vansh, and Gorav, who have created this phenomenal platform. I sincerely hope CPL grows into one of India’s leading cricket leagues. The GCA’s backing makes a huge difference, and I encourage future editions to also focus on U-14 and U-16 cricketers to nurture talent early on.”
- Hitesh Patel, Former Secretary, Gujarat Cricket Association:
- “CPL is not just another tournament — it’s a step towards professionalizing cricket at the domestic level. With Impact Players, official scorers, and video analysis under GCA’s guidance, we’re giving players a platform that mirrors national-level standards. Even young and emerging players will find their place here.”
BILKULONLINE
By Rafat Quadri
Ahmedabad, May 28: The much-anticipated second edition of the Chiripal Cricket Premier League (CPL) is set to light up the SGVP Grounds, opposite Nirma University, from May 31 to June 14, 2025. Organised by the Chiripal Group, this flagship cricket tournament returns with an expanded vision — to serve as a premier platform for Gujarat’s Ranji Trophy players and budding local talent.
The grand opening ceremony will be attended by dignitaries including Balkrishnadasji Swamiji, Vice President of SGVP; Vikas Sahay (IPS), Director General of Police, Gujarat; and Ajay Patel, Vice President of the Indian Olympic Association and Chairman of Gujarat State Co-operative Bank and ADB Bank.
With support from the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA), the tournament has gained momentum as a top-tier domestic league in the state. This season will feature six power-packed teams:
- Sabarmati Strikers
- Ahmedabad Arrows
- Karnavati Kings
- Heritage City Titans
- Narmada Navigators
- Gandhinagar Lions
The opening clash between Heritage City Titans and Ahmedabad Arrows will take place on May 31 at 7:30 PM. The opening weekend will also see exciting matches between Gandhinagar Lions vs Sabarmati Strikers and Karnavati Kings vs Narmada Navigators.
CPL Match Referee Rajit Divetia will oversee the tournament, which promises a high-octane fortnight of cricketing excellence.
Former GCA President and Rajya Sabha MP Narhari Amin extended his wholehearted support, saying, “It’s heartening to see passionate entrepreneurs like Ronak, Vansh, and Gorav creating opportunities for young cricketers. Just like IPL, I envision CPL growing into one of India’s finest leagues. I also urge future editions to include U-14 and U-16 categories to shape the next generation of cricketing talent.”
Ronak Chiripal, Promoter of Chiripal Group and Co-founder of CPL, remarked, “CPL 2025 is a continuation of a dream—to offer a dedicated platform for Gujarat’s cricketing spirit. The success of the inaugural season proved that the talent is here. With CPL 2.0, we’re back, bigger and bolder, to push local stars towards national prominence.”
Adding to the professional atmosphere, Impact Player rules will be implemented, with match officiating, scoring, and video analysis coordinated by GCA. Younger players may be inducted based on performance needs. Outstation players and coaches will be hosted in luxury, courtesy of the Chiripal Group.
Hitesh Patel, Former Secretary of GCA, added, “CPL is about quality, fairness, and giving new talent a chance. From certified umpires to video analytics, everything has been arranged to ensure a professional tournament.”
CPL 2025 is organised in association with Amul Aava, Fancode, Revolt, SGVP Hospital, Swati Switches, Ador, Grew Solar, Shanti Asiatic School, Reliance Trends, Vadilal, and Tikawoo.
Prize Money and Accolades
The stakes are high:
- Winners: ₹5 lakh
- Runners-up: ₹2.5 lakh
- Man of the Series: ₹51,000
- Man of the Match (each game): ₹10,000
- Top Run-scorer & Top Wicket-taker: ₹25,000 each
Every match promises not just nail-biting action but also substantial rewards, recognition, and the chance to rise in the cricketing ranks.
As teams gear up and fans countdown to opening day, CPL 2025 is poised to be a grand celebration of cricket, community, and competitive spirit, firmly establishing itself as a jewel in Gujarat’s sporting calendar.
CPL 2025 warmly invites all cricket enthusiasts and families to come, cheer, and enjoy the electrifying matches — entry is absolutely free! Your support from the stands will inspire players and help turn this celebration of cricket into a festival of community spirit.
Match schedule:
|Date
|Day
|Match
|Time
|May 31, 2025
|Saturday
|Heritage City Titans vs Ahmedabad Arrows
|19:30
|June 01, 2025
|Sunday
|Gandhinagar Lions vs Sabarmati Strikers
|15:30
|Karnavati Kings vs Narmada Navigators
|19:30
|June 02, 2025
|Monday
|Heritage City Titans vs Gandhinagar Lions
|15:30
|Sabarmati Strikers vs Narmada Navigators
|19:30
|June 03, 2025
|Tuesday
|Break Day
|June 04, 2025
|Wednesday
|Narmada Navigators vs Gandhinagar Lions
|15:30
|Ahmedabad Arrows vs Sabarmati Strikers
|19:30
|June 05, 2025
|Thursday
|Heritage City Titans vs Narmada Navigators
|15:30
|Karnavati Kings vs Gandhinagar Lions
|19:30
|June 06, 2025
|Friday
|Break Day
|June 07, 2025
|Saturday
|Ahmedabad Arrows vs Karnavati Kings
|15:30
|Sabarmati Strikers vs Heritage City Titans
|19:30
|June 08, 2025
|Sunday
|Ahmedabad Arrows vs Narmada Navigators
|15:30
|Heritage City Titans vs Karnavati Kings
|19:30
|June 09, 2025
|Monday
|Break Day
|June 10, 2025
|Tuesday
|Sabarmati Strikers vs Karnavati Kings
|15:30
|Ahmedabad Arrows vs Gandhinagar Lions
|19:30
|June 11, 2025
|Wednesday
|Break Day
|June 12, 2025
|Thursday
|Semi 1
|15:30
|Semi 2
|19:30
|June 13, 2025
|Friday
|Break Day
|June 14, 2025
|Saturday
|Finals
|19:30
(Rafat Quadri can be contacted at editorbilkul@gmail.com)
