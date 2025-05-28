Second Edition of Chiripal Cricket Premier League to Kick Off on May 31 in Ahmedabad

CPL Season 2 Begins May 31 | Gujarat’s Biggest Domestic Cricket League Is Back!

Six Teams, Bigger Vision, and Star-Studded Opening at SGVP Grounds

Ronak Chiripal , Promoter, Chiripal Group & Co, and Founder – CPL :

“CPL 2025 is a continuation of a dream — to offer a premier platform for Gujarat’s cricketing spirit to flourish. The success of Season 1 confirmed the hunger and talent present here. With this edition, we return stronger, bolder, and even more committed to making homegrown heroes shine on the national stage.”

Narhari Amin , Former GCA President & Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha):

“It’s heartening to support passionate young leaders like Ronak, Vansh, and Gorav, who have created this phenomenal platform. I sincerely hope CPL grows into one of India’s leading cricket leagues. The GCA’s backing makes a huge difference, and I encourage future editions to also focus on U-14 and U-16 cricketers to nurture talent early on.”

Hitesh Patel, Former Secretary, Gujarat Cricket Association:

“CPL is not just another tournament — it’s a step towards professionalizing cricket at the domestic level. With Impact Players, official scorers, and video analysis under GCA’s guidance, we’re giving players a platform that mirrors national-level standards. Even young and emerging players will find their place here.”

BILKULONLINE

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, May 28: The much-anticipated second edition of the Chiripal Cricket Premier League (CPL) is set to light up the SGVP Grounds, opposite Nirma University, from May 31 to June 14, 2025. Organised by the Chiripal Group, this flagship cricket tournament returns with an expanded vision — to serve as a premier platform for Gujarat’s Ranji Trophy players and budding local talent.

The grand opening ceremony will be attended by dignitaries including Balkrishnadasji Swamiji, Vice President of SGVP; Vikas Sahay (IPS), Director General of Police, Gujarat; and Ajay Patel, Vice President of the Indian Olympic Association and Chairman of Gujarat State Co-operative Bank and ADB Bank.

With support from the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA), the tournament has gained momentum as a top-tier domestic league in the state. This season will feature six power-packed teams:

Sabarmati Strikers

Ahmedabad Arrows

Karnavati Kings

Heritage City Titans

Narmada Navigators

Gandhinagar Lions

The opening clash between Heritage City Titans and Ahmedabad Arrows will take place on May 31 at 7:30 PM. The opening weekend will also see exciting matches between Gandhinagar Lions vs Sabarmati Strikers and Karnavati Kings vs Narmada Navigators.

CPL Match Referee Rajit Divetia will oversee the tournament, which promises a high-octane fortnight of cricketing excellence.

Former GCA President and Rajya Sabha MP Narhari Amin extended his wholehearted support, saying, “It’s heartening to see passionate entrepreneurs like Ronak, Vansh, and Gorav creating opportunities for young cricketers. Just like IPL, I envision CPL growing into one of India’s finest leagues. I also urge future editions to include U-14 and U-16 categories to shape the next generation of cricketing talent.”

Ronak Chiripal, Promoter of Chiripal Group and Co-founder of CPL, remarked, “CPL 2025 is a continuation of a dream—to offer a dedicated platform for Gujarat’s cricketing spirit. The success of the inaugural season proved that the talent is here. With CPL 2.0, we’re back, bigger and bolder, to push local stars towards national prominence.”

Adding to the professional atmosphere, Impact Player rules will be implemented, with match officiating, scoring, and video analysis coordinated by GCA. Younger players may be inducted based on performance needs. Outstation players and coaches will be hosted in luxury, courtesy of the Chiripal Group.

Hitesh Patel, Former Secretary of GCA, added, “CPL is about quality, fairness, and giving new talent a chance. From certified umpires to video analytics, everything has been arranged to ensure a professional tournament.”

CPL 2025 is organised in association with Amul Aava, Fancode, Revolt, SGVP Hospital, Swati Switches, Ador, Grew Solar, Shanti Asiatic School, Reliance Trends, Vadilal, and Tikawoo.

Prize Money and Accolades

The stakes are high:

Winners: ₹5 lakh

Runners-up: ₹2.5 lakh

Man of the Series: ₹51,000

Man of the Match (each game): ₹10,000

Top Run-scorer & Top Wicket-taker: ₹25,000 each

Every match promises not just nail-biting action but also substantial rewards, recognition, and the chance to rise in the cricketing ranks.

As teams gear up and fans countdown to opening day, CPL 2025 is poised to be a grand celebration of cricket, community, and competitive spirit, firmly establishing itself as a jewel in Gujarat’s sporting calendar.

Every match promises not just nail-biting action but also substantial rewards, recognition, and the chance to rise in the cricketing ranks.

CPL 2025 warmly invites all cricket enthusiasts and families to come, cheer, and enjoy the electrifying matches — entry is absolutely free! Your support from the stands will inspire players and help turn this celebration of cricket into a festival of community spirit.

Match schedule:

Date Day Match Time May 31, 2025 Saturday Heritage City Titans vs Ahmedabad Arrows 19:30 June 01, 2025 Sunday Gandhinagar Lions vs Sabarmati Strikers 15:30 Karnavati Kings vs Narmada Navigators 19:30 June 02, 2025 Monday Heritage City Titans vs Gandhinagar Lions 15:30 Sabarmati Strikers vs Narmada Navigators 19:30 June 03, 2025 Tuesday Break Day June 04, 2025 Wednesday Narmada Navigators vs Gandhinagar Lions 15:30 Ahmedabad Arrows vs Sabarmati Strikers 19:30 June 05, 2025 Thursday Heritage City Titans vs Narmada Navigators 15:30 Karnavati Kings vs Gandhinagar Lions 19:30 June 06, 2025 Friday Break Day June 07, 2025 Saturday Ahmedabad Arrows vs Karnavati Kings 15:30 Sabarmati Strikers vs Heritage City Titans 19:30 June 08, 2025 Sunday Ahmedabad Arrows vs Narmada Navigators 15:30 Heritage City Titans vs Karnavati Kings 19:30 June 09, 2025 Monday Break Day June 10, 2025 Tuesday Sabarmati Strikers vs Karnavati Kings 15:30 Ahmedabad Arrows vs Gandhinagar Lions 19:30 June 11, 2025 Wednesday Break Day June 12, 2025 Thursday Semi 1 15:30 Semi 2 19:30 June 13, 2025 Friday Break Day June 14, 2025 Saturday Finals 19:30

(Rafat Quadri can be contacted at editorbilkul@gmail.com)

Kindly Like and Subscribe BILKULONLINE Channel. Thanks

https://youtu.be/vTuKcUs16LY

https://youtube.com/shorts/OrjlaDpqBI8?feature=share

https://youtube.com/shorts/8ZkxqFblHmc?feature=share