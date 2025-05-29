Tamboli Castings bags CII National Best Practices Award for Pioneering Smart Manufacturing

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, may 29: Tamboli Castings Limited (TCL), the subsidiary of BSE Listed Tamboli Industries Limited, a pioneer in investment casting industry, has been honored with the prestigious CII National Best Practices Award at the CII Smart Manufacturing Platform event held in Delhi on May 29th, 2025.

This award is a testament to TCL’s robust foundation, industry leadership, and strategic vision for capturing future growth opportunities through digital-led innovation under the Industry 4.0 paradigm.

The CII Smart Manufacturing Platform event is an industry-led initiative focused on Industry 4.0 and beyond, celebrating organizations that have successfully integrated emerging technologies to shape the future of manufacturing in India. The award highlights businesses that demonstrate excellence in adopting cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions to drive smart manufacturing.

Tamboli Castings’ commitment to smart manufacturing is reflected in its comprehensive adoption of Industry 4.0 best practices, including advanced robotics, high-end machinery, SCADA-enabled systems, and real-time data analytics — all of which create a safer and more efficient working environment through automation. These initiatives have elevated operational excellence at TCL by optimizing production efficiency, minimizing downtime, and achieving greater precision. Simultaneously, the Company’s robust sustainability measures such as smart energy management, waste reduction through IoT sensors, and eco-conscious processes, demonstrate TCL’s dedication to reducing its carbon footprint and aligning growth with its long-term sustainability commitments.

Commenting on the achievement, Vaibhav B. Tamboli, Chairman & Managing Director, said, “Tamboli Castings has been one of the early adopters of Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing practices in India. Our vision & focus has always been on leveraging technology for transformation — upskilling our people to transition from traditional roles to managing & driving advanced technologies and riding the tech wave. TCL continues to remain at the cutting edge of InfoTech tools and automation and reaffirms its commitment to adopting the best Industry 4.0 practices to sustain and enhance our competitive edge.“