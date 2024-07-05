Air India to Launch Flights to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Starting 15 September

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, July 5: Air India, India’s leading global airline, will start non-stop services between Delhi and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, starting 15 September 2024. Using its two-class configured Airbus A320neo aircraft, Air India will operate daily on the new route.

The new route will further strengthen Air India’s network of destinations in Southeast Asia, offer a new flight option to an increasing number of travellers between India and Malaysia, and open new connections for Malaysian travellers to access Air India’s global route network.

“We are happy to support the fast-growing tourism and trade corridor between India and Malaysia with this new daily service,” said Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial & Transformation Officer,

Air India. “Leveraging our robust global network, this route will not only serve travellers flying between the two nations, but also offer convenient one-stop connections for travellers from Europe and North America seeking to explore the wonders of Malaysia.”

The new services to Kuala Lumpur will enable convenient one-stop connections via Delhi for travellers from the U.S., Canada, UK, and Europe.

SCHEDULE OF FLIGHTS BETWEEN DELHI AND KUALA LUMPUR Effective 15 SEPTEMBER 2024 Flight # Sector Departure Arrival Days of Operation AI384 Delhi-Kuala Lumpur 1300 Hrs 2100 Hrs Daily AI385 Kuala Lumpur-Delhi 0830 Hrs 1125 Hrs Daily

Departure and arrival times are displayed in local times. The schedule of AI385 Kuala Lumpur-Delhi is effective 16 September 2024.

Currently, Air India flies non-stop between India and five points in Southeast Asia, namely Singapore, Bangkok and Phuket (Thailand), Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam), and Yangon (Myanmar).

The new flights are being progressively opened for bookings on airindia.com, and through travel agents worldwide.