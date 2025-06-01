Ahmedabad Fashion Week 2025 Lights Up the City with Glamour, Innovation, and Sustainable Style

Ahmedabad Fashion Week 2025 Showcases India’s Fashion Powerhouses and Budding Designers

Season 2 brings together India’s top designers, emerging talent, and leading fashion institutes under one roof

AFW 2025 is Gujarat’s gateway to the national fashion stage: Dr. Bhanwar Rathore, Founder & President, BRDS

Ahmedabad Welcomes the Return of its Premier Fashion Extravaganza

Ahmedabad, June 1: Following the resounding success of its debut edition, Ahmedabad Fashion Week (AFW) returned in grand style with Season 2 on 31st May and 1st June 2025 at the prestigious Hyatt Regency, Ahmedabad. The two-day celebration of couture, creativity, and culture dazzled audiences with high-end fashion presentations, featuring over 24 supermodels from Mumbai and Delhi’s fashion circuit.

Powerhouse Line-up of Designers Graces the Ramp

AFW 2025 showcased breathtaking collections by some of the most renowned names in Indian fashion, as well as emerging designers making their mark on the national scene.

Featured designers included:

Mahima Mahajan – Celebrity designer known for contemporary bridal and ethnic couture

Nikhaar, Hitesh Punamiya, Aaparya Chikankari, Rangchakra, Yknot, and Seetara

The Grand Finale was presented by Tadko – The Essential, a sustainable fashion brand

The Finale show was headlined by the celebrated label House of Rangbastra

Design Institutes Take Center Stage with Budding Talent

With a strong focus on nurturing the next generation of designers, AFW 2025 provided a prestigious platform to students from leading fashion and design institutes across India. The initiative aimed at bridging the gap between academic training and industry exposure.

Participating institutions included:

National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) – Gandhinagar

Parul University – Vadodara

Unitedworld Institute of Design (UID) – Karnavati University, Ahmedabad

GLS Institute of Design, GLS University – Ahmedabad

Anant National University – Ahmedabad

Pearl Academy – Delhi, Jaipur, Mumbai, Bengaluru

Swarrnim Startup and Innovation University – Gandhinagar

Sankalchand Patel University – Visnagar

Bhanwar Rathore Design Studio (BRDS) – Ahmedabad

A Platform for Talent, Innovation, and Networking

The founder and curator of Ahmedabad Fashion Week emphasized that AFW 2025 is more than a fashion event—it’s a strategic networking platform for the design community. With designers, buyers, influencers, and students under one roof, the event contributed to expanding Gujarat’s presence in the national and international fashion markets.

Divya Sachdeva, Director of BRDS, highlighted the objective of the Fashion Show held during Ahmedabad Fashion Week, stating that it aims to open new windows and wide doors for aspiring designers and young models on a significant scale. She emphasized that this prestigious platform, set against the vibrant and culturally rich backdrop of Ahmedabad, offers emerging talent the rare opportunity to showcase their creativity on a national stage. “Ahmedabad Fashion Week is not just a celebration of style—it’s a launchpad for fresh talent to connect with industry experts, fashion markets, and brand collaborators,” she said. Such events not only unearth the finest creative minds but also prepare them to take their work to an international audience, contributing to the city’s growing prominence in India’s fashion landscape.

Setting Benchmarks in the Indian Fashion Industry

Dr. Bhanwar Rathore, Founder and President of Bhanwar Rathore Design Studio (BRDS) and the Title Sponsor of the event, expressed pride in supporting such a vibrant initiative.

“Ahmedabad Fashion Week 2025 is undoubtedly one of the biggest fashion weeks of Gujarat. It is an honour for our organization to curate and support this event, which sets a benchmark in the Indian fashion industry. Not only does it showcase some of the best designers of India, but it also offers a great stepping stone for the designers of tomorrow.”

A Fashion Legacy in the Making

Ahmedabad Fashion Week 2025 stands out as a beacon of fashion excellence in Gujarat. With its grand presentations, sustainable highlights, and focus on young talent, the event is poised to leave a lasting legacy in India’s fashion history.

