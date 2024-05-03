Air India Expands European Network with New Zurich Route

BILKULONLINE

Gurugram, Ahmedabad, May 3: Air India, India’s leading global airline, will start a non-stop service between Delhi and Zurich starting 16 June 2024, marking the airline’s entry in Switzerland and taking the total number of cities served by Air India in mainland Europe to seven.

Using its two-class configured Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, Air India will operate on the new European route on four days every week – Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Air India’s new service will provide travellers in Switzerland, as well as those in southern Germany and western Austria with a non-stop option to travel to Delhi, and onward to destinations across Air India’s growing route network, particularly in the Indian Subcontinent, Southeast Asia, and Australia.

Air India flight AI151 will depart Delhi at 1405hrs, arriving in Zurich at 1915hrs. AI152 will depart Zurich at 2050hrs, arriving in Delhi at 0805hrs the next day. The schedule enables travellers to conveniently connect to Air India’s flights from Delhi to popular destinations, such as Bangkok, Colombo, Dhaka,

Ho Chi Minh City, Kathmandu, Melbourne, Phuket, Singapore, and Sydney, amongst others.

Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, Air India, said: “This new route strengthens the ties between India and Switzerland, which are not only major trading partners, but also boast a vibrant exchange of people. With over 250 Swiss companies operating in India, hundreds of Indian companies in Switzerland, and a growing Indian diaspora of nearly 18,000, these flights will cater to a strong demand for business and leisure travel in both directions.”

“Switzerland, a consistently top-ranking European destination for Indian tourists, will now be even more accessible, with these flights further solidifying the economic and cultural bridges between the two nations,” Wilson added.

Travellers can look forward to great comfort and care when travelling with Air India, from the warm Indian hospitality of its cabin crew to the choice of international and authentic Indian cuisine on board and complimentary beverages.

Air India currently operates a total of 60 weekly flights to and from six cities in mainland Europe, namely Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Milan, Paris, and Vienna.

Bookings for flights to Zurich are being progressively opened across channels, including Air India’s website, mobile app, via travel agents as well as online travel agents.

SCHEDULE OF FLIGHTS BETWEEN DELHI AND ZURICH, EFFECTIVE 16 JUNE 2024 Flight # Sector Departure Arrival Days of Operation AI151 Delhi-Zurich 1405Hrs 1915Hrs Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun AI152 Zurich-Delhi 2050Hrs 0805Hrs (+1) Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun

Departure and arrival times are displayed in local times. +1 denotes next day arrival.