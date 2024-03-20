realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G redefines low-light photography, price starting at Rs18,999

Featuring India’s first 50MP Sony IMX890 Camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

Offering a 120Hz Ultra-Smooth AMOLED Display for a stunning visual experience.

Providing 67W SuperVOOC charging with a massive 5000mAh battery for fast and long-lasting power.

Including unique features such as Air Gesture and 3D VC Cooling System for enhanced usability and performance.

Boasting an exquisite Horizon Glass Design available in Glass Green and Glass Gold colors.

Coming in two storage variants: 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB, offering ample storage and memory options.

Representing a combination of cutting-edge technology and stylish design, making it a standout choice in its segment

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, March 20: Realme, in collaboration with Amazon, has launched the realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G, the latest addition to its NARZO By realme lineup.

Introducing it before the media at Ahmedabad, Prateek Rai Chaudhary – Assistant General Manager Corporate communications – realme India said that “This smartphone aims to redefine low-light photography standards with “India’s first 50MP Sony IMX890 Camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) in the segment.”

The NARZO By realme series, known for its stylish smartphones and comprehensive user experience, has garnered a rapidly growing user base of over 16 million in India. The NARZO 70 Pro 5G features a Horizon Glass Design, a 120Hz Ultra-Smooth AMOLED Display, and is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 7050 5G Chipset for fast performance and 5G connectivity. It also includes Air Gesture controls and a 3D VC Cooling System.

The smartphone comes in two stunning colors, Glass Green and Glass Gold, and two storage variants: 8GB+128GB priced at INR 19,999 and 8GB+256GB priced at INR 21,999.

Ranjit Babu, Director, Wireless and Home Entertainment, Amazon India commented that, “The Narzo series has been highly rated by customers on Amazon.in for its powerful performance, design and value for money. We extend our congratulations to the entire realme team on the launch of the Narzo 70 Pro, a smartphone that aims to set newer benchmarks in the segment with its cutting-edge camera and stunning glass design. Along with other exciting launch offers, we are happy to announce that customers can also enjoy a hassle-free instant loan within minutes enabling up to 3 months of no-cost installments* on the Narzo 70 Pro, without the need for a credit card using Amazon Pay Later. We are proud of our continued engagement with realme and with the addition of the Narzo 70 Pro, we have further expanded our portfolio of 5G smartphones.”

Commenting on the launch, Anuj Sidharth, Deputy Director, Marketing and Communications, MediaTek said “As an industry leader in developing innovative chipsets, MediaTek boasts a strong history of delivering high-performance solutions to the Smartphone industry. Through our collaboration with realme, we leveraged our collective expertise to give consumers the realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050. The MediaTek Dimensity 7050 is designed with the TSMC 6mm advanced process and provides incredible CPU performance, captures high-quality pictures with its advanced Imaging camera technologies, and offers gamers the edge with MediaTek HyperEngine gaming”.