Triveni-2024: LD College of Engineering Celebrates Innovation and Diversity with a Rich Lineup of Events

Triveni-2024 is not just a festival; it’s a celebration of innovation, creativity, and community spirit. With an expected footfall of over 15,000 students and 6,000 participants, the festival promises to be a melting pot of ideas and talents, creating an unforgettable experience for all involved: Dr. Nilay N. Bhuptani, the Principal of L.D. College of Engineering

Ahmedabad, March 20: L.D. College of Engineering, Ahmedabad, is all set to host Triveni-2024, a dynamic 3-day festival from March 21st to 23rd, 2024.

Founded by Khushvi Purohit, Satyam Sinha, and Nagesh Parmar, Triveni LDCE aims to inspire young minds with its theme, “Embark on the Journey of Innoculture,” highlighting the synergy between humans and innovations in today’s tech-driven world.

Dr. Nilay N. Bhuptani, the Principal of L.D. College of Engineering while interacting with the media expressed his excitement about the event, highlighting the importance of Triveni in enhancing students’ technical skills through workshops, technical, non-technical, symposiums, and cultural events.

Prof. Chintan Patel, the Faculty Coordinator, praised Triveni as a platform that transcends ordinary celebrations, aiming to establish a lasting impact by promoting individual uniqueness and community spirit. The festival’s marketing and sponsorship, aligned with its prime motto, have attracted support from education firms and technological-based corporations, with D Vivid as this year’s title sponsor.

Satyam Sinha emphasized Triveni’s focus on providing a stage for participants to showcase their skills in various domains, ensuring opportunities for overall development. Nagesh Parmar highlighted the festival’s reach, with an expected footfall of 12,000+ students and 6,000+ participants across 40+ events. Triveni-2024 promises to be an enriching experience, blending technical, non-technical, workshops, cultural, and sports events, along with a new addition, “Symposium,” showcasing the college’s commitment to promoting innovation and creativity.

The festival will feature a lineup of distinguished guests, including RJ Dhvanit from Radio Mirchi, Darshan Shah from D-Vivid Consultancy, and Amit Panchal, CEO of Allevents, who will attend the inaugural ceremony on March 21st, 2024.

Event Highlights:

Technical & Non-Technical Events: Offering a platform for students to showcase their skills and creativity across various domains.

Introducing a new feature, the Symposium- Triveni offers a platform for insightful discussions and knowledge sharing. Experts will cover a range of topics including Rizwan Shaikh on ‘Cyber Security and Blockchain’, Mohit Jagwani on ‘Public Speaking’, Krunal Shah on ‘Dynamics of Leadership’, and Tarun Yadav on ‘Discipline in Life’. The Symposium aims to address various spectrums of knowledge and lifestyle, enriching participants with valuable insights and perspectives.

Literary Events: Fostering a love for language and literature through engaging competitions and activities.

Cultural Events at Triveni will celebrate diversity and tradition through music, dance, and art. LD College’s alumni and popular singer and artist Dharm Sodha & band will be performing to thrill the students, adding to the vibrant atmosphere of the festival.

Khushvi Purohit pointed out that the “Triveni 2024 will also feature a range of workshops to enhance technical skills, including; Ethical Hacking & Cybersecurity, Arduino & Raspberry Pi, Electric Vehicle & BMS (Battery Management System) and ChatGPT.

These workshops offer participants the opportunity to learn and explore cutting-edge technologies in a hands-on environment” she added.

Khushvi also explained that the students from colleges outside Ahmedabad can avail hostel facilities for three days upon prior request. She emphasized that the event will facilitate a mega gathering of youth from various engineering and other colleges across Gujarat, fostering strong bonds that could benefit many students in pursuing their entrepreneurship or other career goals in the future.

LD College of Engineering, located in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, is considered as one of the premier engineering colleges in India. It has a long history of providing quality education and producing skilled engineers. The college is affiliated with Gujarat Technological University and offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs in various engineering disciplines.