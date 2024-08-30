Snehal Garg Wins DNA Paris Design Award 2024 for Eco-Friendly Luxury Furniture Collection

Snehal Garg’s “Lithic Series,” developed during his FID MDes 2020 graduation project, clinched the award in the Product Design – Eco Category, highlighting its innovative and sustainable approach.

The project was sponsored by Wriver Design Studio, with guidance from mentor Harjot Singh and academic guide Pravinsinh Solanki, showcasing a successful collaboration between education and industry.

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Aug 30: In an inspiring achievement, Snehal Garg, a talented graduate of FID MDes 2020, has been honored with the prestigious DNA Paris Design Award 2024. This accolade celebrates his remarkable work in the field of contemporary furniture design, specifically targeting the Indian luxury market.

Garg’s award-winning project, titled “Lithic Series,” is a testament to his vision and dedication to sustainable design. The collection was developed as part of his graduation project under the expert guidance of his mentor, Harjot Singh from Wriver Design Studio, and his academic guide, Pravinsinh Solanki. The project, sponsored by Wriver Design Studio, reflects a deep commitment to eco-friendly principles, earning it recognition in the Product Design – Eco Category.

The “Lithic Series” embodies a unique blend of traditional craftsmanship and modern aesthetics, showcasing furniture pieces that are not only luxurious but also environmentally conscious. This collection stands out for its innovative use of materials and thoughtful design, making it a perfect fit for the discerning Indian luxury market.

This recognition at the DNA Paris Design Awards 2024 highlights the global potential of Indian designers like Snehal Garg, who are pushing the boundaries of sustainability in luxury design. Congratulations to Snehal Garg, his industry mentor Harjot Singh, and the entire team at Wriver Design Studio for this outstanding achievement.

Pravinsinh K. Solanki, Senior Faculty and Lead of Furniture and Interior Design, passionately believes that ‘Design is not just about aesthetics but about crafting spaces that inspire and function seamlessly. By leading Skill Development Labs, we’re not only shaping the future of design but empowering the next generation of innovators to transform their ideas into impactful realities.’