Gujarat Develops AMR Strategy as Milk Production Surges

Gandhinagar, June 3: A state-level workshop addressing the growing threat of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) in the livestock sector was held in Gandhinagar, jointly organised by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the Animal Husbandry Department.

The event brought together key stakeholders under the EU Tripartite AMR Project titled “Working Together to Fight Antimicrobial Resistance.” Experts, state officials, and representatives from the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) discussed strategies to tackle AMR in the animal husbandry sector. Addressing the gathering, Sandeep Kumar, Secretary, Animal Husbandry Department, emphasised that the department has undertaken various studies and research initiatives to track antibiotic usage and resistance levels in livestock. These efforts, he said, are guiding the state in building effective control measures. Kumar warned that the excessive use of antibiotics, not only for treatment but also for disease prevention and as growth promoters, is a primary driver of AMR in animals.

This, in turn, poses serious risks to human health through the food chain and the environment. Highlighting Gujarat’s achievements in the dairy sector, Kumar said the state produced 18.31 million metric tonnes of milk in 2024, contributing 7.65 per cent to India’s total milk output. “This success is a result of the dedication of over 36 lakh dairy farmers,” he said. The per capita milk availability in Gujarat has jumped from 291 grams/day in 2000–01 to 700 grams/day today, significantly enhancing nutritional security. Gujarat is among the few Indian states to have developed and implemented a comprehensive State Action Plan on AMR in alignment with the National Action Plan launched in 2017.

The plan includes monitoring of antimicrobial use through a lab and field reporting network, regulation of veterinary prescriptions, and awareness campaigns for veterinarians, para-vets, and dairy farmers. Farmers are also being trained in biosecurity and infection prevention to reduce reliance on antibiotics and overall disease burden in livestock. Dr. Falguni Thakkar, Director, Animal Husbandry Department, called AMR a “major global health challenge” and stressed the importance of collaborative action through the ‘One Health’ framework, which integrates human, animal, and environmental health efforts. “The workshop is a vital step towards effective implementation of AMR strategies in Gujarat and sets an example for other states,” Dr. Thakkar said.