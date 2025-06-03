Bloomier Shines Bright: Product Design PG Students of NID Win Top Prize at Wipro iDesign Competition 2025

Ritwik Halder, S. Vaishnavi, and Vikrant Verma

Ahmedabad, June 3: A talented trio from the Product Design PG 2024 batch of NID—Ritwik Halder, S. Vaishnavi, and Vikrant Verma—has secured first place in the Lighting category of the prestigious Wipro iDesign Competition 2025.

Organized annually by Wipro, the iDesign competition invites innovative design solutions from across the nation. This year’s edition featured two categories: Office Task Lighting and Seating Design.

The team emerged victorious in the Office Task Lighting category with their exceptional design, “Bloomier”—a ceiling-mounted, user-centric task light that blends modern aesthetics with the organic elegance of nature, tailored for corporate office environments.

The winning team received a Certificate of Excellence along with a cash prize of ₹50,000

