HDFC Bank Parivartan Launches Awareness Campaign Against Plastic Ahead Of World Environment Day

Ahmedabad, June 4: Ahead of World Environment Day on June 5, HDFC Bank further strengthened its commitment to environmental responsibility with the launch of an awareness campaign to be mindful about the use of plastic. As part of the initiative, the Bank is conducting awareness drives for customers, employees and the general public.

The campaign, which will be run under Parivartan, the CSR programme of HDFC Bank, will encourage customers across select Bank branches to deposit their plastic e-waste at the branch for recycling and to use alternatives to plastic for their basic needs. Further, the Bank will be organising awareness sessions, collection drives and clean-up drives led by employees, encouraging collective action to reduce the use of plastic.

The Bank has also launched a dedicated webpage to raise awareness on the negative impacts of plastic pollution on the environment, and to enable citizens to take an online pledge to reduce the use of plastic in their daily lives through simple, but effective practices.

Alongside the awareness drive, the Bank is also advancing its community-led waste management programmes across India. Through Parivartan interventions, the Bank aims to implement solid waste management systems in over 1,000 villages and establish material recovery facilities in 15 urban local bodies by the year 2025.

In various regions across India, the Bank has implemented waste segregation, recycling, and reducing landfill dependency, in a holistic approach. These efforts align with national missions like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and span across Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Assam, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, engaging residents through educational initiatives, art installations, and behaviour change campaigns.

Kaizad Bharucha, Deputy Managing Director, HDFC Bank, said, “At HDFC Bank, we believe that meaningful change is co-created with communities. Our Parivartan initiatives, including the plastic awareness campaign, are designed to support local ownership and create enduring impact through the involvement of local citizens. By working together to address plastic pollution, we are playing a small part in protecting the environment and strengthening the social and economic fabric of the communities we serve.”

A key project in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, saw the launch of a 26-foot mural made from upcycled plastic bottle caps, in partnership with Waste Warriors. In Bir and Dharamshala, HDFC Bank is implementing a ‘Behaviour Change Campaign’ in 10 panchayats, diverting over 200 metric tonnes of dry waste from landfills in FY 2024-25.

In Visakhapatnam, the Bank collaborated with Gram Panchayats to train SHGs and sanitation workers, turning waste into economic opportunities. Similar initiatives in Chhattisgarh, Assam, and Kerala have processed thousands of tonnes of dry waste, integrated informal waste workers, and enhanced local livelihoods.