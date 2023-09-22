VYNDO opens a New & Healthier window of Affordable Snacks

Vyndo’s millet-based, gluten-free, packed with nutrients like vitamins, fibre & minerals snacks include Khakra and Bhakri items

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, Sept 22: In a world where the demand for convenient and affordable snacks often clashes with the pursuit of a healthier lifestyle, Vyndo emerges as a ray of hope.

We believe that good health should be a universal right, and that access to wholesome snacks should never be limited.

With this thought Process the founders embarked on a mission to create a brand that not only caters to these needs but also promotes a healthier way of snacking.

Komal Patel, a clinical nutritionist and Fit India Ambassador, is driven by her passion for healthier living. Alongside her is Chandan Maloo, a seasoned specialist in international food business, bringing a world of expertise.

Together, they lead Vyndo, transforming the snacking landscape with their commitment to making healthier choices accessible to all.

The realization that individuals were often forced to compromise their dietary preferences due to budget constraints was the impetus behind the inception of Vyndo.

Vyndo products are precisely crafted from nutrient-rich super staples like whole grains, nuts, seeds, and pulses. These ingredients provide sustained energy and superior nutrition, ensuring that each Vyndo snack not only satisfies your taste buds but also nourishes your body.

Our signature offerings include khakra and bhakri products, which are millet-based, gluten-free, and packed with essential nutrients like fiber, vitamins, and minerals.

Vyndo isn’t just a snacking company; it’s a movement dedicated to empowering individuals to make healthier choices. We invite you to join us on this journey toward a healthier, happier future where nutritious snacking is a right, not a privilege.

