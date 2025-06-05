Hina Khan, husband Rocky sign first project post wedding, all set to appear in new show

Mumbai, June 5: The newly-wed couple Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal after announcing their union, are all set to bring their real-life chemistry, drama and emotions to the upcoming television show.

The man and the wife will be seen in the non-fiction show ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’. Hina and Rocky initially met on the set of the popular show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. While Hina was the lead Akshara on the show, Rocky Jaiswal was the supervising producer. Despite falling for one another, these two remained tight-lipped about their relationship, until Hina shared a post on social media with Rocky, introducing him as her best friend.

However, later on, Rocky appeared on one of the episodes of ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi’, where Hina was participating. He also visited her during her ‘Bigg Boss 11’ journey. The couple went public with their union on Wednesday as they took to their Instagram, and shared a joint post. The post features several pictures from their special day including them embracing each other, close-up shots of Mehendi, them signing the marriage document. The actress shared that for the occasion, she donned a custom made wedding outfit by designer Manish Malhotra.

For the occasion, the actress chose the handloom saree in opal green, with gold and silver threads tracing age-old motifs across its weave. It has a light blush border, embroidered with threadwork and zardozi, framed the drape with quiet intricacy. The saree has her and her husband’s names delicately embroidered, which serves as a personal note stitched into tradition. The look was complemented by imperial heirlooms. Rocky wore our signature kurta. The new show is set to drop on Colors channel.