AMA organized the Convocation Ceremony for Post Graduate Diploma Programs

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Nov 27: Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA)’s continuing education Diploma Programs have charted an unparalleled path in organizing innovative programs in various domains like Marketing and Sales, Human Resource, International Business, Advertising & Brand, Finance, Healthcare & Hospital, Banking & Digital Marketing.

Today, AMA’s part-time Post Graduate Diploma Programs in collaboration with California State University San Bernardino (CSUSB) USA enjoys a unique brand-value. AMA organized the Convocation Ceremony for the batch of January to June, 2023 on November 25, 2023.

The chief guest Minister of State Jagdishbhai Vishwakarma, Co-operation, Salt Industries, Printing and Stationary, Protocol (Independent Charge), Micro, Small and Medium Industries, Cottage, Khadi and Rural Industries, Civil Aviation, Government of Gujarat conferred Post Graduate diplomas and congratulated the recipients, and shared our Government’s vision and mission for self-reliant India empowered by Management Practices.