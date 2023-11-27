Monday, November 27, 2023
Latest:
Bilkul Online
EducationFeaturedLifestyle

AMA organized the Convocation Ceremony for Post Graduate Diploma Programs

BILKUL ONLINE

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Nov 27: Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA)’s continuing education Diploma Programs have charted an unparalleled path in organizing innovative programs in various domains like Marketing and Sales, Human Resource, International Business, Advertising & Brand, Finance, Healthcare & Hospital, Banking & Digital Marketing.

Today, AMA’s part-time Post Graduate Diploma Programs in collaboration with California State University San Bernardino (CSUSB) USA enjoys a unique brand-value. AMA organized the Convocation Ceremony for the batch of January to June, 2023 on November 25, 2023.

The chief guest Minister of State Jagdishbhai Vishwakarma, Co-operation, Salt Industries, Printing and Stationary, Protocol (Independent Charge), Micro, Small and Medium Industries, Cottage, Khadi and Rural Industries, Civil Aviation, Government of Gujarat conferred Post Graduate diplomas and congratulated the recipients, and shared our Government’s vision and mission for self-reliant India empowered by Management Practices.

Post Views: 164

You May Also Like

ADIA to invest ₹ 4,966.80 crore in Reliance Retail ventures limited at an equity value of ₹ 8.381 lakh crore

BILKUL ONLINE

Star series currency notes legal, says RBI

BILKUL ONLINE

6 Indian apple varieties & its health benefits

BILKUL ONLINE