NID Observes World Environment Day 2025 with Tree Plantation Drive: “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam”

NID Marks World Environment Day 2025 with ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ Tree Plantation Initiative

Ahmedabad, June 6: In observance of World Environment Day, celebrated globally on June 5, the National Institute of Design (NID), India, held a large-scale tree plantation drive across its campuses in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, and Bengaluru. The initiative was part of the Government of India’s nationwide campaign under the 2025 theme “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” (A Tree for Mother), which emphasizes honoring motherhood and nature through ecological responsibility.

NID’s faculty, administrative staff, and students came together to demonstrate their commitment to environmental sustainability and biodiversity conservation. As part of the plantation drive, a total of 65 native tree saplings were planted across the institute’s campuses.

The saplings included a diverse mix of native and ecologically beneficial species such as:

Sheesham (Dalbergia sissoo)

Aritha (Sapindus mukorossi)

Asopalav (Polyalthia longifolia)

Kailashpati (Couroupita guianensis)

Kotha (Lannea coromandelica)

Bilipatra (Aegle marmelos)

Red Sandalwood (Pterocarpus santalinus)

These species were chosen for their environmental benefits, including air purification, soil enrichment, and their importance in traditional and medicinal use.

Speaking on the occasion, a senior faculty member remarked, “Planting trees is not only a way to combat climate change but also a symbolic act of giving back to the Earth. Under the theme ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’, we aim to blend personal emotion with collective environmental action.”

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from all NID campuses. Special efforts were made to educate participants on the importance of native trees, their ecological roles, and the need for sustainable practices in daily life. Informational posters and student-designed visuals were also displayed to further awareness.

With this initiative, NID aligns itself with the national vision of a greener, more sustainable future and continues to foster a culture of environmental consciousness among future designers and citizens.