Designing Minds: NID’s Summer Workshops Inspire 171 Participants

ID Ahmedabad’s Summer Workshops Spark Design Curiosity Across Campuses

Ahmedabad, June 5: The National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad, concluded another successful edition of its annual Summer Workshops, organized across its Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, and Bengaluru campuses. Spearheaded by the Industry Programmes and Projects department, this year’s workshops attracted 171 participants from diverse backgrounds, age groups, and professions, reaffirming NID’s commitment to spreading design literacy and creativity.

Held between May 19 and June 6, 2025, the workshops spanned three enriching weeks with a total of 13 sessions—10 hosted in Ahmedabad and 3 in Bengaluru. Led by seasoned NID faculty, the workshops offered hands-on, minds-on experiences that immersed participants in a wide spectrum of design practices.

The first two weeks featured a vibrant lineup of topics ranging from Bamboo Furniture Making and Soft Toy Design to AutoCAD, Watercolor Portraiture, and Podcast Creation. The final week is currently witnessing enthusiastic participation in two ongoing sessions—Indian Folk Art anchored by Ms. Gargi Raychaudhuri, and Visual Play & Imagination led by Mr. Ritesh Kumar—both being held at the Ahmedabad campus.

Workshop Highlights:

Week 1 (May 19–23):

Digital Filmmaking – Mr. Hitesh Chaurasia

Storytelling Workshop: Touching Your Roots – Ms. Ahsam K R

Soft Toy Making – Ms. Vishnupriya Narayanan

Bamboo Mats & Beyond – Mr. Susanth C S

Week 2 (May 26–30):

Creative Product Design & Innovation – Mr. Vikram Mitra

AutoCAD Basics (2D & 3D) – Mr. T G Shaikh

Podcast Production – Mr. Hitesh Chaurasia

Watercolor Portraits – Mr. Ritesh Kumar

Durrie Weaving on Handloom – Ms. Aarti Srivastava

Solid Bamboo Creations – Mr. Susanth C S

Inclusive Design Thinking – Ms. Nijoo Dubey

Week 3 (June 2–6):

Indian Folk Art: Crafting Tiny Treasures – Ms. Gargi Raychaudhuri

See, Imagine and Draw: A Visual Play – Mr. Ritesh Kumar

NID’s Summer Workshops continue to serve as an influential platform for design enthusiasts, aspirants, and professionals alike—nurturing creativity, encouraging collaboration, and fostering a deeper appreciation for design in everyday life.

