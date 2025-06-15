India’s Aluminium Extrusion Industry Gears Up for Global Recognition at ALUMEX India 2025

Gujarat Emerges as Key Player as ALUMEX India 2025 Aims to Transform Aluminium Industry

ALUMEX India 2025 reflects the aspirations of India’s aluminium extrusion industry. It aims to drive business growth, promote innovation, reduce import dependence, and strengthen India’s global position in the aluminium extrusion space —– Jitendra Chopra, President, ALEMAI.

India’s aluminium extrusion sector is at the cusp of global prominence. ALUMEX India 2025 will serve as a collaborative space for shaping sustainable and cutting-edge solutions —- Ankur Agrawal, Secretary, ALEMAI



BILKULONLINE

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, June 15: India’s aluminium extrusion sector is poised for global attention as the Aluminium Extrusion Manufacturers Association of India (ALEMAI) announces the inaugural ALUMEX India 2025—the country’s first dedicated platform for the aluminium extrusion industry. The landmark event will take place from September 11 to 13 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Expected to attract over 12,000 visitors, ALUMEX India 2025 will bring together 200+ exhibitors and feature 100 B2B sessions, providing a robust platform for business development, technology exchange, and global partnerships.

Focus Areas and Industry Outlook

The event will be graced by dignitaries from key ministries such as Mines, Commerce & Industries, External Affairs, MSME, and DPIIT, as well as leaders from global aluminium councils and allied sectors like construction, e-mobility, packaging, and solar energy.

Key conference themes will include:

Promotion of aluminium extrusion profiles and section products

Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes

Enhancing global outreach for Indian MSMEs

Addressing misconceptions related to aluminium usage in domestic applications

Exhibitors will include machinery manufacturers, raw material suppliers, fabricators, anodisers, extruders, and players from automotive, solar, and architectural sectors. Buyer-Seller Meets will further drive targeted business opportunities.

Visitors are expected from across industries—aluminium processors, packaging firms, electronics, solar equipment manufacturers, and casting product suppliers.

Gujarat’s Strategic Role

A special outreach event, Gujarat Connect, was recently organized to mobilize participation from Gujarat—India’s key aluminium extrusion hub. Cities like Rajkot host dense clusters of aluminium foundries and extrusion units, making Gujarat a vital contributor to the sector’s expansion. Many of the country’s leading aluminium companies have their manufacturing operations in the state.

Of the approximately 400-450 extrusion plants in India, over 225 are ALEMAI members, ranging from MSMEs to listed enterprises.

Challenges Coupled with Opportunities: Industry Voices Concerns

ALEMAI Seeks Government Action for Robust Growth of Aluminium Sector

While the aluminium extrusion industry in India currently produces nearly 2 million tonnes annually, the country still imports approximately 1.5 million tonnes. ALEMAI members believe this dependency can be reduced significantly with government support and policy responsiveness.

A major challenge lies in the quality gap between Indian and imported aluminium products—particularly from China. Compounding the issue is India’s dependence on imported machinery, much of which originates from China. Due to geopolitical tensions, technical experts and installers from China face visa restrictions, hampering machinery setup and operational efficiency for Indian manufacturers.

“We cannot ignore the fact that we still rely on Chinese machines for production. If technical experts are not allowed timely visas, these machines cannot be installed or maintained, impacting our output,” ALEMAI members stated.

The association has urged the Indian government to allow visa access for essential technical personnel and to initiate efforts to develop indigenous machinery manufacturing capabilities.

Furthermore, ALEMAI has called for streamlining and rationalizing regulatory norms to make manufacturing and processing smoother and more logical for domestic players.

ALEMAI:

The Aluminium Extrusion Manufacturers Association of India (ALEMAI) represents over 200 members with a combined production capacity of 2.1 million tonnes per year. The association supports 450,000+ jobs and plays a central role in policy advocacy, sustainability, and innovation.

The announcement of ALUMEX India 2025 was made in the presence of the ALEMAI leadership team:

Jitendra Chopra, President

Ankur Agrawal, Secretary

Pratik Shah, Treasurer

Sushil Agrawal and Charon Bajoria, Vice Presidents

Sanjay Dabriwal, VP East Zone

Shivkumar Mitta, VP West Zone

Shashwat Yadav, Joint Secretary

Abhishek Agrawal, Board Member

ALUMEX India 2025 is set to be a defining event for the industry, aiming to position India as a future-ready, globally competitive aluminium extrusion hub.

Enhancing domestic manufacturing through PLI schemes

Promoting aluminium extrusion in core infrastructure projects

Expanding global outreach for Indian MSMEs

Dispelling myths around aluminium usage

Gujarat: A Rising Powerhouse in Aluminium Extrusion

With its advanced infrastructure and industrial ecosystem, Gujarat is playing a critical role in shaping the aluminium extrusion landscape. The recent Gujarat Connect outreach aimed to amplify local participation and spotlight the state’s leading position. Rajkot, in particular, hosts a robust cluster of aluminium foundries, further strengthening the state’s influence.

Empowering the Industry Through Collaboration

ALUMEX India 2025 will bring together stakeholders from across the aluminium value chain—extruders, anodisers, fabricators, architects, automotive and solar component manufacturers. The Buyer-Seller Meets will create focused opportunities for procurement, technology transfer, and strategic partnerships.

