Mankind Pharma’s ‘Limit White India’ Campaign Raises Hypertension Awareness

New Delhi, May 17: Mankind Pharma, the No.1 Pharmaceutical company in the antihypertensive Segment in India, as per MAT April’ 24 volume sale (Source: IQVIA) has launched a nationwide campaign on the occasion of World Hypertension Day called ‘Limit White India’. This initiative aims to raise awareness about the dangers of excessive salt and sugar consumption which with other factors like sedentary lifestyle and obesity can be a major risk factor for hypertension.

Studies have shown that 1 in 4 adults in India suffer from hypertension and 101 million people in India which is about 11.4% of the country’s population, are living with diabetes. Diabetes and hypertension are often referred together as “partners in crime” due to their closely linked impact on global health.

It is common knowledge that these conditions not only coexist but exacerbate each other, creating a compounded risk of severe health issues such as cardiovascular diseases, stroke, and kidney failure. The ‘Limit White India’ campaign focuses on educating Indians to limit their intake of ‘whites’ like salt and sugar.

The campaign emphasises the need for gradual lifestyle changes to improve cardiovascular health. With the goal of driving a three-year awareness program, Mankind Pharma aims to partner with healthcare professionals (HCPs) in the management of hypertension and diabetics across the country.

“Hypertension is a silent killer, and Mankind Pharma is committed to tackling it head-on through the ‘Limit White India’ campaign.” said Dr Sanjay Koul, Chief Marketing Officer, Mankind Pharma Ltd. “Excessive salt and sugar are significant contributors to uncontrolled blood pressure levels and blood sugar levels. Studies have shown Indians on average consume five times the WHO recommended quantity of sugar annually. By raising awareness and promoting lifestyle modifications, we aim to empower people to make informed choices for their well-being.”

As part of the campaign, Mankind Pharma will engage cardiologists, endocrinologists, diabetologists, general practitioners, and the public through educational initiatives. These include conducting journal clubs, distributing ‘Cardiac Cognizance’ newsletters, radio awareness programs with doctors, and blood pressure screening camps nationwide.