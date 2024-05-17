APM Terminals Pipavav Launches “Future Leaders – Foundation Program” with Maersk Training and Gujarat Maritime University

Equipping Young Talent for a Sustainable Maritime Future in India

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, May 17: In a significant stride towards aligning with the Government of India’s visionary Skill India mission and strengthening the country’s maritime prowess, APM Terminals Pipavav (GPPL), a leading gateway port in India, has taken a pivotal step by launching the intensive “Future Leaders – Foundation Program” in partnership with Maersk Training and Gujarat Maritime University (GMU).

This ground-breaking five day program revolutionizes maritime learning through immersive virtual reality (VR) experiences build upon the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed during the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024. Maersk Training will showcase its award-winning – “Best Use of AI/AR/VR in Learning and Upskilling capabilities. This underscores GPPL’s unwavering commitment to cultivating a future-proof, highly skilled maritime workforce and propelling India’s economic growth and global competitiveness.

The recently concluded event was honored by the presence of several distinguished industry leaders. Among the key dignitaries were Manoj Kumar Das, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary of the Ports & Transport Department and Revenue Department at Sachivalaya, Gandhinagar; Mr. Girish Aggarwal, Managing Director of APM Terminals at Gujarat Pipavav Port; Prof. (Dr.) S. Shanthakumar, Provost (I/C) of Gujarat Maritime University and Director of Gujarat National Law University; and Vivek Sharma, Country Director of Public Affairs at AP Moller Mærsk Group. Their participation significantly enriched the event’s proceedings and discussions.

Transcending traditional methods, this program offers an immersive learning experience in maritime essentials, including fundamentals, technical skills, sustainability, and real-world case studies. It empowers participants to contribute to a thriving economy, a sustainable future, and a stronger community. By fostering innovation exchange opportunities across countries such as the USA, Saudi Arabia, Japan, and Taiwan, the program creates a “network effect” that opens exciting career prospects, job opportunities, and potential future exchange programs for students and participants.

The program equipped aspiring maritime professionals with the following comprehensive skillset across various areas:

Regulations and Safety: Participants mastered MARPOL regulations, ISM code, and ship safety procedures.

Sustainable Practices: Focus on green shipping to improve maritime supply chain sustainability.

Logistics Expertise: Gained insights into logistics management through “Farm to Fridge” case studies.

Skills Development: Enhanced communication, teamwork, problem-solving, and leadership skills.

“At APM Terminals Pipavav, we are committed to nurturing the next generation of maritime leaders who will drive India’s growth and sustainability agenda,” said Girish Aggarwal, Managing Director, APM Terminals Pipavav. The ‘Future Leaders – Foundation Program’ is a testament to our dedication to skill development and innovation. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies like virtual reality and collaborating with industry pioneers like Maersk Training and Gujarat Maritime University, we aim to provide an unparalleled learning experience. This program will empower young talents with the knowledge and expertise to navigate the complexities of the maritime industry while fostering a sustainable future.”