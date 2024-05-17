L&T Secures Major Order for Buildings & Factories Business

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, May 17: The Buildings & Factories (B&F) business vertical of Larsen & Toubro Construction (L&T) has won multiple orders.

The Health Business Unit has secured an order from the Institute of Neurosciences Kolkata, a reputed healthcare provider, to construct a Medical College and Hospital Campus at Rajarhat, Kolkata on a Design & Build Mode.

This involves a 605-bed hospital, a medical college with 150-students annual intake capacity, hostels for students, interns, nurses and residents. The total built up area is 1.21 mn sq ft.

The project is to be executed in two phases over a period of 60 months. The scope of work involves civil structure, finishes, MEP, paramedical and external development works including landscaping.

B&F has also received several add-on orders from some of its existing jobs.

Background:

Larsen & Toubro is a USD 27 billion Indian multinational enterprise engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing, and Services, operating across multiple geographies. A strong, customer–focused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.

